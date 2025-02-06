Goldens in Golden will bring hundreds of dogs and thousands of people to the city this weekend

GOLDEN, Colo. — This weekend, our Denver7 Dogs mascot Mozzarella will join hundreds of his brothers and sisters for Goldens in Golden. The City of Golden started the event in 2019 after realizing that National Golden Retriever Day is in February. Economic Development Manager Robin Fleischmann said the event is often the busiest day of the year for some small businesses.

“Golden is a great place to visit any time of year, but it does slow down a little bit in the winter, so we started inviting goldens and their well-behaved humans to visit us in early February,” Fleischmann said.

The Golden Hotel is one of several in town that is fully booked for the weekend of Goldens in Golden. General Manager Tim Gerhold said some guests ask about reservations a year in advance.

Many businesses offer special deals for humans and dogs during Goldens in Golden. Kona Bowl Superfoods owner Alissa Mattson makes a special doggy bowl with banana, peanut butter and flax seed.

Denver7 Denver7 Dog Mozzarella in Golden

Perhaps the most memorable moment from Goldens in Golden is the annual picture under the Welcome to Golden arch. There will be three photo times on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 at 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. The whole event lasts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.