Freedom Service Dogs accepts $175K donation from UCHealth's home run derby with Denver Broncos

AURORA, Colo. — Denver Broncos players traded footballs for a baseball bat recently to support UCHealth's home run derby, which raised $175,000 for Freedom Service Dogs.

Poor weather forced the derby from Coors Field to an indoor facility, but the players were still able to hit some baseballs and connect with families who have had their lives changed by Freedom Service Dogs. UCHealth selects a different nonprofit to benefit from its Healthy Swings home run derby every year, and this year, it was the service dog organization. Freedom Service Dogs breeds, raises and trains service dogs for people who have physical or intellectual disabilities, as well as veterans and first responders who have PTSD.



Chris Nelson, president and CEO of Freedom Service Dogs, said the dogs in the program make "a life-changing difference" for their owners.

"In some cases, they make a life-saving difference, especially for our nation’s veterans with visible and invisible disabilities, such as PTSD," Nelson said. "We’re so grateful to UCHealth for selecting Freedom Service Dogs as the beneficiary of Healthy Swings. Every donation — no matter how big or small — helps us continue to provide these highly skilled service dogs free of charge.”

Popular Broncos players, including Courtland Sutton, Pat Surtain II and Alex Singleton, signed memorabilia, took photos with attendees and met the good dogs who help people every day.

“It’s about giving back to what’s important, it’s not really about us hitting the ball. It’s about bringing people together for really important causes,” Singleton said.

