Dogs, puppies rescued from abandoned burned home in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Several dogs and puppies were rescued from a burned abandoned house in Weld County after they were found living under the floorboards.

At the end of April, one of the Weld County Sheriff's Office's animal control officers responded to a call about two stray dogs near Evans. The person said the dogs had been in the area for at least a week.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

When Officer Chelsie Kidder arrived and found the dogs on a property, she contacted a nearby property owner, who said the dogs were not his, but she was welcome to come onto his land to trap them, the sheriff's office said.

Kidder was able to follow the dogs to an abandoned burned-down home, where she found that they had been sleeping under the floorboards.

She caught one of the dogs with a cat net.

When she heard squeaks under the floorboards, she realized there were puppies underneath and was able to catch all three of them, along with the mother dog.

"We are happy to report that the two adult dogs and the three puppies are now safe at a local shelter," the sheriff's office wrote online. "Another doggone great rescue in the books."

The sheriff's office did not list the shelter. Denver7 will update this article if we learn that information.