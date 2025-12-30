IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — A dog that escaped a backyard after heavy winds damaged a fence was rescued after it was spotted running alongside Interstate 70 earlier this month.

The Idaho Springs Police Department shared the story on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

The department said on Dec. 10, the "quick little escape artist" had bolted from its yard after strong winds damaged a home's backyard fence in Idaho Springs. The pup ran toward I-70.

The Colorado Department of Transportation was quickly called in. After locating the dog near milemarker 240 — in Idaho Springs — they blocked one of the westbound lanes.

"With teamwork and quick thinking, they managed to pounce on the speedy stray before tragedy struck," the Idaho Springs Police Department said.

Watch a video of the conclusion of this operation in the video below, captured by the police department.

Dog that escaped Idaho Springs backyard rescued from I-70

The dog had "some serious moves" and was exhausted by the time they caught it, but then it was safely brought to a waiting vehicle and reunited with its owner, who was "beyond grateful" to have the dog back safe and sound, police said.

Nobody was injured during the operation.

"Big shoutout to the Colorado Department of Transportation heroes, who turned a potential highway disaster into a tail-wagging happy ending!" the police department said.

No other details are available as of publishing time.

Denver7 has reached out to the Idaho Springs Police Department to learn more about the incident.

