Denver’s very own Puppy Bowl is celebrating 10 years of adoptions at DIA

Forget about the Animal Planet tradition: Denver’s very own, in-person Puppy Bowl returns this week to harness the Super Bowl alternative for pet adoptions.

Denver International Airport and Denver Animal Shelter will host the 10th DEN Puppy Bowl in the Jeppesen Terminal on Friday, Feb. 6, organizers said in a statement. The photo-friendly event usually snares travelers and passersby who aren’t in a hurry — and who just might be looking for a new canine friend.

“Get ready for an adorable showdown as puppies play in the spotlight in a friendly and entertaining competition,” airport officials said.

The DEN Puppy Bowl dogs will be available for adoption at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8, at Denver Animal Shelter, 1241 W. Bayaud Ave. in Denver. Puppies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers added.

The Puppy Bowl streamed on the airport's Facebook page: