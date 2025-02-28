COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is opening its gates to canine companions for a series of special "Dog Days" this spring, offering a unique adventure for both humans and their pups.

Mark your calendars for these dog-friendly dates:



Friday, March 14th

Friday, March 21st

Friday, April 11th

Friday, April 25th

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on these select Fridays, well-behaved dogs are invited to explore the zoo alongside their owners, experiencing the sights, sounds, and smells of the wild.

"We're an organization full of, obviously, animal lovers, and we think dogs are part of the family," PR Manager at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Rachel Wright explained . "So we thought, why not create a special event where people could bring their furry family members to the zoo and have an adventure together?"

To participate, visitors must purchase a separate "Dog Days" ticket for their canine companion, in addition to their regular admission. "It's super enriching for the dogs and for the zoo animals," Wright said. "They're getting to see some of the zoo animals really up close. They're getting lots of stimuli here at the zoo, new sights, sounds, and smells."

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo unleashes "Dog Days"

While most areas of the zoo are accessible to dogs, certain restrictions apply. Visitors are encouraged to review the Dog Days Guide & Map PDF before their visit. Key requirements include:



Up-to-date rabies vaccination.

Dogs must be on a non-retractable leash, no longer than 6 feet, at all times.

One dog ticket per adult ticket.

Dogs must remain under their human’s control.

"All the animal areas are open, but some are just restricted to dogs," Wright clarified. Areas like the wallaby yard and giraffe barn are off-limits to dogs for the comfort of those specific animals.

The "Dog Days" experience isn't just for the visitors and their dogs; it also provides enrichment for the zoo's resident animals. "By inviting your dogs to visit our animals, you’re giving Zoo animals novel opportunities to flex their natural instincts, through natural protection, predation or pure curiosity behaviors." Wright said.

"Some of the zoo animals don't pay any attention to the dogs at all. That's fine. Others, like meerkats, will band together. They'll form really strong bonds as a mob, and they will approach the glass when a dog's viewing them. In their perception is that they've bonded together and caused this dog, a perceived predator, maybe, to move along to the next exhibit. So they have been successful. That's enriching for them," Wright explained.

The zoo's animal care teams closely monitor animal behavior to ensure their well-being. "It's really important that they have an enriching environment," Wright emphasized.To ensure a comfortable experience for all, the zoo is limiting the number of dog tickets available. "We do limit the capacity for dogs and people so that people can just kind of have a more relaxing experience at the zoo. So you need to get your dog tickets in advance," Wright advised.

"We've been so impressed with people and their dogs are so well trained and well behaved, and it's been, I think, just as enriching for the humans as it is for the animals," Wright concluded.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo website. Remember to place your dog ticket in your cart before your human tickets, as they are likely to sell out.