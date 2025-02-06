A golden preview of Goldens in Golden | Mozzarella's Dog Blog

GOLDEN, Colo. — Mozzarella here, your favorite Golden Retriever, ready to sniff out all the exciting details for the upcoming Goldens in Golden event! Mark your calendars, because this Saturday, February 8th, is going to be a tail-wagging extravaganza in our favorite town!

I've been doing my best investigative journalism (aka, lots of sniffing and tail wags) to bring you the inside scoop on what to expect. Let me tell you, this year's event is shaping up to be the best one yet!

Downtown Golden is going to the dogs!

Yes, you heard me right! Washington Avenue will be closed to cars from 10:30AM-1:30PM, transforming into a paw-ty paradise for us Goldens. Imagine block after block filled with furry friends, happy barks, and endless opportunities for sniffing new butts!

Photo ops galore!

Get your best bandana ready, because there will be plenty of chances to capture the perfect Golden moment. We'll be gathering under the iconic "Welcome to Golden" arch for official group photos at 11:30, noon, and 12:30. Make sure you only go to one so other pups get a chance too.

Erin Kirby, Denver7 Mozzarella in the lobby of the Golden Hotel

Don't miss the Pup Meet and Mingle!

Parfet Park will be the place to be for all the cool pups. Think of it as a furry family reunion with vendors offering all sorts of goodies for us and our humans. I've heard rumors of free pup cups and giveaways, so you know I'll be there with my puppy dog eyes on!

Golden Goodies for a Good Cause

Speaking of goodies, I've also heard that there will be official Goldens in Golden merchandise available. And the best part? Proceeds will go to the Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies and Foothills Animal Shelter. So, you can look good while doing good!

Paw-ty all weekend long!

The fun doesn't stop on Saturday! Many local businesses are getting in on the action with special events and promotions throughout the weekend. I've heard whispers of pre-parties, after-parties, and even Golden Retriever-themed art!

Erin Kirby, Denver7 Mozzarella at Goldens in Golden 2023

Important Reminders

Have your human plan ahead for parking by checking out vistitgolden.com and as you’re driving in, check out all the other cars! You’ll see lots of good boys and girls eagerly enroute!

Please keep your humans on a leash (for their own safety, of course).

Remember to have your parents clean up after you

Most importantly, come ready to have a Golden-tastic time!

I can't wait to see all of you there, my furry friends! It's going to be a day filled with treats, new friends, and lots of golden fluff.