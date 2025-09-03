A dog's-eye view of Bark at the Park

DENVER — This just in! I, Mozzarella, am fresh off an incredible adventure at Coors Field. Last night, me and my humans went to the Colorado Rockies' "Bark at the Park" night, and it was the best night of my life, paws down. This was the big leagues! My tail is still wagging from all the excitement, and I've got to tell all my friends what it was like.

The whole place was filled with my kind! I saw every breed imaginable, from tiny Chihuahuas to fluffy Golden Retrievers like me, all wagging and sniffing and getting ready to watch the game. I even met a Bernese Mountain dog that insisted on being carried—good luck with that one, bud!

Before the game started we got to take a lap on the field for the pregame parade. That’s right, these paws have been on Coors Field, and I was even pet by Rockies players! The humans were cheering, the lights were bright, and the hot dogs were absolutely amazing. The best part? Getting to sit right next to my humans and share a night on the town. We were in a special "Dog Zone," so I knew every dog around me was a true fan just like me. My human kept yelling "woof, woof!" every time the Rockies got a hit, which I think means "good job, you're the best."

My final verdict? If you get the chance to go, don't miss it. Tell your humans to buy a special ticket package for the next one. It was a perfect night of running into old friends, making new ones, and watching my favorite team. I can't wait to go again! For those of you who missed it, there are three more chances to go:



Tuesday, September 10 vs. Cardinals

Thursday, September 12 vs. Cardinals

Wednesday, September 18 vs. Diamondbacks

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to take a nap. All that excitement is exhausting!