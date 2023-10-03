A look back at big stories covered by Denver7

Founded in 1953 and acquired by the E.W. Scripps Company in 2011, Denver7 has for decades been dedicated to broadcasting news and information that matters to Coloradans.

OUR PROMISE

To be authentic, honest, transparent, and unbiased. To give depth, diverse perspectives and add context to big stories with our 360 reporting, so viewers can form their own opinions. To shine a light on positive stories and the people making a difference.

Denver7 360 In-Depth

OUR VALUES

It is our responsibility to make Colorado an even better place to live. We will go beyond our role as Journalists, to help our neighbors in times of need through our community partnerships and our own non-profit, “Denver7 Gives”.

Jessica Porter / Denver7

OUR TEAM

The entire Denver7 team plays a role in helping Coloradans in need through Denver7 Gives. Denver7 is also committed to helping charities our employees support. Through the Scripps Howard Foundation, we offer up to $1,250 twice a year to each member of our team, to be contributed to the nonprofit organization of their choice.