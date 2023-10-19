Actions Facebook Tweet Email Photo slideshow: Election coverage through the years Posted: 5:00 PM, Oct 19, 2023 Updated: 2023-10-19 19:04:36-04 By: The Denver7 Team More historic photos: Celebrating 70 years of Denver7 Slideshow: The John Elway Show on Denver7 The Denver7 Team 4:28 PM, Oct 05, 2023 Celebrating 70 years of Denver7 Slideshow: History of Denver7's news building The Denver7 Team 4:28 PM, Oct 05, 2023 Celebrating 70 years of Denver7 Slideshow: See Denver7's helicopters through the years The Denver7 Team 4:29 PM, Oct 05, 2023 See more from our archives at Denver7.com/70