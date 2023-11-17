A 'Rockstar': Dolly Parton enters rock 'n' roll world with new album

When country legend Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of fame last year, she said she was going to have to "earn it" — and that's exactly what she did.

Parton — who is known for country classics like "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" (which Whitney Houston famously re-recorded) — released her 49th studio album "Rockstar" on Friday, marking her leap into the world of rock 'n' roll.

Her album features collaborations with an incredible lineup, including artists like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ann Wilson, Joan Jett, Kid Rock, Sting, Debbie Harry, Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus — who is Parton's goddaughter.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of the 'Rockstar' album, and I can't tell you how happy I am that it's finally here to be released," Parton said in a press release. "I really had a wonderful time working with all these iconic artists on the record and all these iconic musicians. Not to mention all these iconic songs that I think everybody will love hearing again. I just hope you enjoy my version of them."

The 77-year-old singer spent the last year recording a hefty album of 30 songs.

"Rockstar" is filled with covers of legendary classics like "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," featuring P!nk and Brandi Carlile, "Let it Be" featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" featuring Elton John. These are in addition to a few originals of her own.

Check out the full track list here.

