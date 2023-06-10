9 people shot in San Francisco's Mission District

Multiple people are wounded after a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District Friday night.

"We can confirm there are nine shooting victims. All are expected to survive their injuries," the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet.

⚠️ UPDATE ⚠️ We can confirm there are 9 shooting victims - all are expected to survive their injuries. At this time, the incident appears to be targeted and isolated. There is no known threat to the public at this time. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 10, 2023

Officers responded to the scene of 24th Street and Treat Avenue at approximately 9:07 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered several victims with gunshot wounds.

"Officers summoned medics to the scene, who transported the victims to local area hospitals," San Francisco Police Department Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya said in a news conference.

Police believe the incident was "targeted and isolated."

A witness who heard the gunshots told KPIX that there was a block party that evening on the street.

San Francisco police said there is no longer a threat to the public.

Earlier on, police tweeted out a message to avoid the area. They said emergency crews were on scene and prompted the public to consider alternate routes.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com