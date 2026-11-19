Below are your Denver7, Things To Do for this coming week.

Denver Christkindlmarket Opens!

It is that time of year again, starting today, the Denver Christkindlmarket opens! The event kicks off with a ceremonial keg tapping. Food, Drinks, Crafts all for sale in the market.

Denver7's Micah Smith will Emcee the Keg Tapping Ceremony.

Christkindlmarket goes from Friday November 20th thru December 23rd.

Open Daily from 1pm-9pm,

Free Admission.

Tivoli Quad on the Auraria campus.

Join Denver7s anchors and reporters every Sunday at 11:30am for Storytime in the main Festival Hall.

More info at https://www.christkindlmarketdenver.com/

Mile High United Way's 53rd Annual Turkey Trot!

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of this Denver Tradition. This year marks the 53rd anniversary of the trot.

Come join Gobbles the turkey for the 4-mile race/walk in Denver's Washington Park.

This takes place on Thanksgiving Day. The first race begins at 9am.

Registration Required. https://unitedwaydenver.org/turkey-trot/

Cherry Creek Holiday Market:

Runs weekends now thru December

Thursdays-Saturdays 11a-9pm and Sundays 11a-7pm

Free Admission

More info at https://www.cherrycreekholidaymarket.com/

Mile High Drone Show:

10-15-minute-long Holiday Drone shows

Starts Friday at 7pm and run nightly, November 20th - December 31st.

Free, Best Seen from Auraria Campus' Tivoli Quad.

https://visitdenver.com/milehighholidays/drone-shows/

Blossoms of Light:

Runs November 20th , 2026- January 10th , 2027.

Tickets begin at $19

Denver Botanical Gardens York Street Location

More info at https://www.botanicgardens.org/events/public-events/blossoms-light

Denver Zoo Lights:

Begins November 23rd - january 3rd.

Ticket prices vary according to date.

See full Details at: https://denverzoo.org/