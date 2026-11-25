Every week Denver7 highlights events that we think you will enjoy within our community.
Greeley Winterfest
3 Saturdays of fun Starting Saturday November 28th 2026!
Come Shop Greeley's downtown. Holiday Open house (all day Saturday) and Light up Lincoln (tree and street lighting (Ceremony starting at 5pm))
Families can enjoy carolers, ice skaters, hot chocolate and sweet treats, along with a visit from Santa Claus.
More info at : https://www.greeleydowntown.com/events/winterfest
Les Schwab Tire Centers/ Denver7 Toy Drive
Drop off any new, unwrapped gift at any Les Schwab Tire Center between now and December 21st or at the Colorado Eagles Game on December 11th . All toys stay in the communities they are donated in. Please give what you can. More information: Denver7.com/toydrive
Denver Christkindlmarket
The Denver Christkindlmarket is Open! Food, Drinks, Crafts all for sale in the market.
Friday November 20th thru December 23rd,
Open Daily from 1pm-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am- 9pm, Festival Hall stays open till 10pm
Free Admission. Tivoli Quad on the Auraria campus.
Join Denver7s anchor Jaclyn Allan will host Story time Sunday at 11:30am in the main Festival Hall.
More info at https://www.christkindlmarketdenver.com/
Safeway and Denver7 Holiday Helpings
Denver7 and Safeway team up to collect funds and distribute grocery gift cards this holiday season. During your next grocery trip to Safeway, you can support the campaign at checkout by adding $1, $3, $5 or another amount to your purchase.
Home Alone in Concert
Colorado Symphony plays John Williams Score live alongside a screening of Home Alone.
Friday November 27th - Sunday November 29th 7:30pm
Boettcher Concert Hall
More info at: https://tickets.coloradosymphony.org/7862/7874
Celestia at Saint John's Cathedral:
"Celestia is a seated, multisensory arts experience that transforms Saint John’s Cathedral (Downtown Denver, 14th and Clarkson st. ) into a living canvas through a visually stunning and emotionally rich narrative of light, projection, and music."
Multiple Show times
Tickets start at $43
More information at https://celestiaexperience.com/denver/
Grand Illumination of Union Station
Friday November 27th 2026
Free 4pm- 8pm
1701 Wynkoop street Denver CO 80202