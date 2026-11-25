Every week Denver7 highlights events that we think you will enjoy within our community.

Greeley Winterfest

3 Saturdays of fun Starting Saturday November 28th 2026!

Come Shop Greeley's downtown. Holiday Open house (all day Saturday) and Light up Lincoln (tree and street lighting (Ceremony starting at 5pm))

Families can enjoy carolers, ice skaters, hot chocolate and sweet treats, along with a visit from Santa Claus.

More info at : https://www.greeleydowntown.com/events/winterfest

Les Schwab Tire Centers/ Denver7 Toy Drive

Drop off any new, unwrapped gift at any Les Schwab Tire Center between now and December 21st or at the Colorado Eagles Game on December 11th . All toys stay in the communities they are donated in. Please give what you can. More information: Denver7.com/toydrive

Denver Christkindlmarket

The Denver Christkindlmarket is Open! Food, Drinks, Crafts all for sale in the market.

Friday November 20th thru December 23rd,

Open Daily from 1pm-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am- 9pm, Festival Hall stays open till 10pm

Free Admission. Tivoli Quad on the Auraria campus.

Join Denver7s anchor Jaclyn Allan will host Story time Sunday at 11:30am in the main Festival Hall.

More info at https://www.christkindlmarketdenver.com/

Safeway and Denver7 Holiday Helpings

Denver7 and Safeway team up to collect funds and distribute grocery gift cards this holiday season. During your next grocery trip to Safeway, you can support the campaign at checkout by adding $1, $3, $5 or another amount to your purchase.

Home Alone in Concert

Colorado Symphony plays John Williams Score live alongside a screening of Home Alone.

Friday November 27th - Sunday November 29th 7:30pm

Boettcher Concert Hall

More info at: https://tickets.coloradosymphony.org/7862/7874

Celestia at Saint John's Cathedral:

"Celestia is a seated, multisensory arts experience that transforms Saint John’s Cathedral (Downtown Denver, 14th and Clarkson st. ) into a living canvas through a visually stunning and emotionally rich narrative of light, projection, and music."

Multiple Show times

Tickets start at $43

More information at https://celestiaexperience.com/denver/