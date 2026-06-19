7 best ways to celebrate Juneteenth weekend in Colorado: June 19-20, 2026

DENVER — Each year on June 19, the state of Colorado celebrates Juneteenth — the day when the last of the nation’s enslaved people learned of their freedom. Below are 7 things across the state you can do to celebrate.

1. DENVER: Juneteenth Music Festival – Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21

Celebrate in Denver’s historic Five Points Neighborhood as it transforms into a hub of live entertainment, food, community vendors and more. There will be a parade Saturday morning at 11 a.m. You can learn more about the schedule and parade route at the event website here.

2. CENTENNIAL: Juneteenth 5K/10K Run on Saturday, June 20, 7:30 p.m.

You can commemorate Juneteenth with a community run. Participants can choose from 5K, 10K or half marathon (13.1 miles) distances while honoring the resilience, progress and achievements celebrated through Juneteenth. The event will be at Piney Creek Hollow Park (6140 South Tower Road) in Centennial. You can learn more about it online here.

3. AURORA: Celebration on Saturday, June 20 at 1 p.m.

Juneteenth will be celebrated at the Aurora Town Center with a health fair, food and clothing distribution, youth activities and services designed to empower the community.

4. LONGMONT & LAYFAYETTE: Celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

These two cities are teaming up for a free celebrations at two different locations. You can start the day at Roosevelt Park from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Then head of to North Harrison Street where a celebration will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. You can find more information on the website here.

5. GREELEY: Celebration at Friday Fest

Bring the whole family to enjoy free jazz, crafts, vendors and more! You can also visit the Marcus Garvey Cultural Center booth to learn more about the history of Juneteenth and even check out some books. The event will be at Greeley’s Friday Fest, held every Friday night through August from 6-9:30 pm at the 9th Street Plaza.

6. FORT COLLINS: Celebration on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 at 215 E. Foothills Pkwy

You can celebrate with the fifth annual Fort Collins Juneteenth outside of the Foothills Mall with live music, a health and wellness fair, educational opportunities and more. You can find the full schedule online here.

7. COLORADO SPRINGS: Celebration Friday through Sunday at Norris Penrose Indoor Event Center

The City of Colorado Springs' free Juneteenth celebration will be all weekend long with music, car shows, a fashion show, food and more. Learn more about each day's events on the website here.

BONUS – Here are a few other events to check out this weekend. Denver7 is a proud partner of both.

Changing Landscapes: Inside Venice, Mesa Verde and Rapa Nui

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

June 12-January 3

For more information, click here.

Flatiron Sounds Music Festival

Chautauqua

Sunday, June 21

For more information, click here.

Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.