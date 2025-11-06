7 best things to in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 7-9, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Denver Veterans Day Parade, Run and Festival

Join the Colorado Veterans Project for the Denver Veterans Day Festival on November 8. The family-friendly event offers free admission, a music stage, kids and family activities, military displays, and vendors. The festival serves as a celebratory “Thank You” to our Veterans who have fought to ensure our freedoms. More info. here.

2. Denver film buffs, a festival made for you is ending this weekend!

The 48th Denver Film Festival extravaganza continues through this weekend, bringing the best of this year’s cinema to the Mile High City, along with creative conversations with award-winning filmmakers. The Denver Film Festival takes place through Sunday, Nov. 9 at several locations around town. Check out the full schedule and buy tickets here.

3. Colorado Springs is having their own Veterans Day parade this weekend

The In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade will celebrate and recognize the sacrifices of veterans and active-duty members of the military stationed at Colorado Springs’ five local installations. This event, happening on Saturday, Nov. 9, promises to provide the community with an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have served and continue to serve our nation.

4. The 37th Annual Champagne Cascade at the Brown Palace is happening Sunday

Celebrate the start of the holiday season at the 37th Annual Champagne Cascade. The annual event features swordsman using Napoleonic sabers to sever the bottlenecks of Moet champagne bottles and then pour the bubbly into the uppermost glass of an incredible two-story high, 5,200+ glass pyramid. As the champagne flows, it cascades into the glasses below, creating a dazzling display for the hundreds of spectators. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

5. Love cats? Head to Cat Fest this weekend

Colorado’s ultimate celebration of all things cat returns to the National Western Complex expo hall this Sunday. From a cat video café and lounge to costume contests and a lesson in the hiss-tory of cats, there’s going to be a lot for cat lovers to do. Cat Fest Colorado is taking place starting at 10:30 a.m. at 4655 Humboldt St. in Denver. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

6. If you love hot springs, you’ll want to head over to Hot Springs Fest

Pagosa Springs’ Hot Springs Fest returns Friday, Nov. 7 to Sunday, Nov. 9. Celebrate the rejuvenating power of all-natural mineral water from the world’s deepest hot spring. Your festival ticket includes live music, wellness activities, soaking at three downtown facilities for one price, and access to all pools at The Springs Resort, Wellness Pools included. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

7. Catch a performance of Good Night Moon at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Introduce your little ones to the magic of theater with a showing of Good Night Moon! Featuring whimsical music and dance, this captivating adaptation of one of the world’s most popular children’s books is returning to the stage after overwhelming demand during its original run in the 2019/20 season. Performances go through Jan. 25, 2026. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

BONUS —

Girls on the Run Denver Metro 5K

Girls on the Run will hold their annual 5K at Empower Field at Mile High this Sunday, Nov. 9 starting at 8 a.m. More info. can be found here.