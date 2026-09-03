7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 4-6, 2026

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Catch big-name music in the mountains at Jazz Aspen Snowmass: Labor Day Experience

Sept. 4-6, 2026

The JAS Labor Day Experience brings three days of live music to Snowmass Town Park, with a 2026 lineup featuring Benson Boone, Tim McGraw, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Shaboozey, Bonnie Raitt, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and The Red Clay Strays. Soak up the mountain views and festival energy during one of Colorado’s signature holiday-weekend concerts. Learn more at jazzaspensnowmass.org.

2. Take flight through history at Warbird Weekend

Sept. 5-6, 2026

Wings Over the Rockies brings WWII-era aircraft to Exploration of Flight at Centennial Airport for a weekend of aviation history. Guests can see historic warbirds up close, meet aviation experts, take guided ground tours and even book flight experiences for an additional cost. Learn more at wingsmuseum.org.

3. Kick off fall fun at the Windsor Harvest Festival

Sept. 5-7, 2026

Windsor’s largest family-friendly event returns for three days of hometown fun, including hot-air balloon launches, vendors, rides, games, food, a parade, a drone show and fireworks over Windsor Lake. It’s a classic Labor Day weekend outing with something for just about everyone. Learn more at windsorharvestfest.com.

4. Celebrate Indigenous culture at the Arvada Powwow

Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026

The Arvada Center and Rocky Mountain Indian Chamber of Commerce invite the community to a free, all-day celebration of Native American culture, art, food, music, dancing and storytelling. Visitors can explore the vendor and art market, watch competition powwow events and take part in a day centered on community connection. Learn more at arvadacenter.org.

5. Spend the day at the Break The Silence Festival in Fort Morgan

Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026

The 10th annual Break The Silence Festival fills Fort Morgan’s Glenn Miller Park with live music, guest speakers, vendors, kids games and community resources focused on suicide prevention, mental health awareness and recovery. The free, all-ages festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Learn more at breakthesilenceinc.org.

6. Feel the rhythm at Ritmo & Raíces: A Latin American Heritage Celebration

Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026

Denver Union Station and the Mexican Cultural Center are kicking off the season of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations with live music, dance, food, face painting, bilingual tours and family-friendly crafts. The free celebration highlights Latin American cultures from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Learn more at denverunionstation.com.

7. Cheer on Denver Summit FC against Gotham FC

Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026

Denver’s newest professional sports team is giving fans another reason to rally this weekend. Catch Denver Summit FC in NWSL action against Gotham FC and be part of the excitement as professional women’s soccer continues to build momentum in Colorado. Learn more at denversummitfc.com.