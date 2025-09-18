7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 19-21, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Pull out the lederhosen for the first weekend of Denver Oktoberfest

From keg bowling to stein hoisting, live music and more, there’s something for Oktoberfest pro’s and first-timers. Grab your stein, throw on your lederhosen and join the beginning of a two-weekend party which starts Friday. It’s all happening at Larimer and 21st Street in the Ballpark District. More info. here.

2. Celebrate the spiciness of chiles at the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival

Experience the taste of green chile in its many forms – smoking on a stick, chopped into a tortilla, or served as green salsa. Partake in cooking competitions, dancing, live music, arts and crafts and a farmers’ markets. It’s happening Friday-Sunday in Historic Downtown Pueblo. Ticket and information here.

3. Arr ya wantin’ to be the king of the pirates? You’ll want to head to Northglenn

The Northglenn Pirate Festival returns for another year of sword fighting, crafts, drinks (beer, rum and mead), music, “Piractical demonstrations,” character appearances and more. Pirate Night – geared more for adults, is happening Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Pirate Fest, which is for the whole family, is happening Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. More info. here.

4. Get in the spirit of the fall season at the Autumn Gold Festival in Estes Park

Autumn Gold is a festival of beer, brats and bands! Enjoy a freshly grilled brat with all the fixings plus a cold brew (or a glass of wine) while listening to five award-winning, Front Range (and globally acclaimed) bands. It’s all happening at Bond Park in downtown Estes Park this Saturday and Sunday starting at 11 a.m. More info. here.

5. Looking for a more low-key community fest? Head to Broomfield

Broomfield Days is Broomfield’s biggest event of the year where friends and neighbors come together to celebrate what makes living in this community so special. The day begins with a community pancake breakfast, followed by runners lining up for the Mayor’s Cup 5K and Fun Run before the Broomfield Days Parade comes down Midway Boulevard. It happens Saturday at Midway Park.

6. Check out the Great Colorado Air Show in Loveland

If you’re down for aerial acrobatics you can only dream of doing yourself, head to the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland for a thrilling show featuring the USAF Thunderbirds! It takes place Saturday and Sunday starting at 10:30 a.m. More info. here.

7. Celebrate Colorado’s Latino community at the 5th annual Festival Del Sol

If you’re down for a party on Hispanic Heritage Month, head to Chautauqua in Boulder this Sunday for the fifth annual Festival Del Sol. The festival celebrates Colorado’s Latino community’s many contributions to the social and economic vitality of the region including art, culture, entertainment and food. It happens from noon to 5 p.m. More info. here.

BONUS –

Annual GiveSPORTS Equipment Drive

In partnership with A Precious Child and Colorado Honda Dealers, Kroenke Sports Charities invites the public to support underserved local youth by dropping off new or gently used sports equipment at the event. It happens Saturday at Ball Arena from 9 to 11 a.m. in the RAV4 Parking Lot (located between 9th & 11th St., between Chopper Cir. & Auraria Pkwy.). More info. here.

Walk to end Alzheimer’s in Denver

Thousands of loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s will rally Saturday in Denver, sharing their experiences with this tragic disease and raising funds to find an elusive cure. Denver7 is a proud partner of the Colorado Walk to End Alzheimer and Denver7’s Colin Riley will emcee this year’s event, which takes place at Denver City Park starting at 8 a.m. More info. on this weekend’s walk can be found here.