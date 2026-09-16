7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 18-20, 2026

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate young talent at YOR Fest

Saturday, Sept. 19

Youth on Record's annual music festival returns with performances by emerging artists, hands-on activities and opportunities to support Colorado's next generation of musicians and creators. The free event brings together music, art and community while highlighting the work of young people from across the Denver area. Click here to learn more.

2. Shop, snack and support animals at Foothills Animal Shelter's Fall Market

Sunday, Sept. 20

This pet-friendly market features local vendors, food, live entertainment and activities benefiting Foothills Animal Shelter. Visitors can browse handmade goods, meet adoptable animals and enjoy a fall outing while supporting animal welfare efforts. Click here to learn more and to register for the event.

3. Experience music, dance and culture at Festival del Sol

Sunday, Sept. 20

Colorado Chautauqua's Festival del Sol celebrates Latino culture with live music, dance performances, food and family-friendly activities. The event offers an opportunity to enjoy a vibrant day of entertainment while recognizing the contributions of Latino communities across Colorado. Click here to learn more.

4. Savor a Colorado tradition at the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival

Sept. 18-20

Downtown Pueblo comes alive with the aroma of roasted green chiles during one of Colorado's signature festivals. Visitors can enjoy food vendors, live entertainment, cooking competitions, a parade and plenty of opportunities to sample the region's famous chile harvest. Learn more at PuebloChileFestival.com.

5. Take in Colorado's fall colors aboard the Georgetown Loop Railroad

Sept. 18-Oct. 4

The Fall Colors Train offers a scenic ride through the Rocky Mountains as aspen trees begin their annual display of gold and yellow. It's a classic Colorado experience that combines historic railroad travel with some of the state's best autumn scenery. Click here to learn more and book tickets.

6. Celebrate Japanese culture at Spirit of Japan

Sept. 18-20

Spirit of Japan showcases traditional and contemporary Japanese culture through performances, demonstrations, food, arts and interactive activities. The festival offers visitors a chance to explore Japanese traditions while enjoying a weekend of cultural experiences in the Denver area. Click here to learn more.

7. Watch the skies come alive at the Colorfest Balloon Rally

Sept. 18-20

Colorful hot-air balloons fill the skies above Pagosa Springs during this long-running event in southwest Colorado. Morning launches, community activities and mountain views make it a memorable weekend getaway and one of the state's most photogenic fall traditions. Learn more at Colorfest Balloon Rally.