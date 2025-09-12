7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 12-14, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate Japanese culture during the Spirit of Japan festival in downtown Denver

A celebration of Japanese culture is coming to Denver’s Sakura Square this weekend, and you won’t want to miss the party. You’ll get a taste of Japanese food that you wouldn’t normally find at Japanese restaurants such as okonomiyaki, yakitori, ishi-yaki imo and more, plus a wide selection of drinks. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

2. Get a Taste of Ethiopia at Denver’s City Park this Sunday

If you've been waiting for A Taste of Colorado, how 'bout an appetizer for something a bit different? The 11th annual Taste of Ethiopia Festival is taking place this Sunday at Denver’s City Park. Enjoy food, vendors, cultural performances, a fashion show, arts and crafts, and more. For more info., click here.

3. Hey horror fans, get spooked at the 5th annual Colorado Festival of Horror in Lone Tree

If you haven’t had enough jump scares in your life this year, perhaps it’s time to consider checking out the Colorado Festival of Horror! This year’s theme is “Monsters,” and the fan experience and convention for all things horror will return with a number of celebrity guests from the “Aliens” movie franchise, frightening writers, scary vendors, a lot of horror films, a horror cosplay contest, horror trivia and so much more. The event takes place at the Denver Marriott South at Park Meadows hotel in Lone Tree all weekend long. Tickets and more info., here.

4. For some strange reason, Breckenridge Oktoberfest is happening this weekend

One of the most iconic Oktoberfest events in Colorado returns this weekend – about three weeks before the actual start of October – with a three-day celebration in historic down-town Breckenridge. The 29th annual Breckenridge Oktoberfest presented by Breckenridge Brewery mixes time-honored Oktoberfest traditions with collectible steins and local flavors from Breckeridge Brewery, this year’s premiere beer sponsor. More info. here.

5. Mexican Independence Day is still days away, but you can celebrate in Colorado Springs this Sunday

If you’re looking to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with some fiesta, head south to Colorado Springs for Fiestas Patrias – a festival in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs. The event will feature live music, dancing, Mexican wrestling, vendor booths, and plenty of food. It takes place Sunday starting at 10 a.m. For more info., click here.

6. Love country and blue grass music? Head to Pickin’ in the Rockies in Loma

If you’re looking to get out there this weekend (but really out there), perhaps there’s no better place to be than at Pickin in the Rockies on Colorado’s Western Slope. The country and blue grass music festival will have six different performers, 30 vendors and, of course, food! The event is for the whole family, so bring the kiddos for face painting, balloon art, crafts, carriage rides, and more. It’s all happening at Absolute Prestige Ranch, 1351 Q Road in Loma, Colo. The event happens Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. More info. here.

7. The Youth on Record Block Party and Youth Music Festival is happening this weekend

Youth on Record's Block Party and Youth Music Festival (a.k.a. YOR Fest) brings together hundreds of music lovers each year for a day-long festival, now in its 11th year. Head out to 1301 W. 10th Ave. for powerful performances from emerging artists, food trucks, community vendors, and free activities! More info. can be found here.

BONUS —

Check out the FC Mural Project in Fort Collins

The FC Mural Project collaborates with local artists and businesses to promote contemporary in public spaces in Fort Collins. You can check out the location of some of the artists’ work at the bottom of the page here.

Have old electronics you need to get rid of? Head to the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive

Do you have old or broken electronics that you’re ready to get rid of? Bring them to the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive, where you can safely and responsibly dispose of your unwanted electronics in a convenient drive-through format. The drive is happening Saturday, Sept. 13 from 7 a.m. to noon in Parking Lot H at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. More info. here.