7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 11-13, 2026

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Give old electronics a second life at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive

Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026

Clean out your garage, basement or home office while helping keep unwanted electronics out of landfills. The annual Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive offers a convenient way to responsibly recycle computers, televisions and other electronic devices. Plus, you can meet some of your favorite Denver7 anchors and reporters at the event. Join us at DICK’s Sporting Goods Park (parking lot H near 60th & Quebec) between 7:00 a.m. and noon on Saturday. It’s $5 per car plus additional fees for some items. Learn more at Denver7.com/ElectronicsRecycling.

2. Celebrate Native culture at the 37th Annual Friendship Powwow and Free Day at Denver Art Museum

Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026

The Denver Art Museum's annual Friendship Powwow returns with traditional dancing, drum groups, artists and cultural demonstrations. The event also includes free museum admission, making it a great opportunity to experience Indigenous cultures and explore one of Colorado's premier museums. Click here to learn more and register.

3. Explore creativity at the Centennial Chalk Art Festival

Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026

Watch sidewalks transform into colorful works of art as professional and amateur artists create large-scale chalk drawings throughout the day. The family-friendly festival also features interactive activities and a chance to see art take shape in real time. Click here to learn more.

4. Experience music across Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood at Hi Points Fest

Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026

Hi Points Fest takes over Denver's historic Five Points district with live music, art and performances across several venues throughout the neighborhood. The festival features a diverse lineup of artists spanning multiple genres while celebrating the culture, creativity and community that have long made Five Points a hub for music and entertainment. Learn more at HiPointsFest.com.

5. Take in mountain-town flavor at Steamboat OktoberWest

Sept. 11-12, 2026

Steamboat Springs celebrates Colorado's craft beverage scene with tastings, food, live music and mountain views. The annual festival combines a taste of Oktoberfest tradition with local flavors in one of the state's most scenic destinations. Click here to learn more and buy tickets.

6. Experience food, music and culture at Taste of Ethiopia

Sept. 12-13, 2026

Taste of Ethiopia brings two days of Ethiopian food, music, dance and cultural experiences to Aurora. Visitors can sample traditional cuisine, enjoy live performances and learn more about one of Colorado's vibrant immigrant communities. Learn more at TasteOfEthiopia.org

7. Hit the road at the Buffalo Bicycle Classic

Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026

Thousands of cyclists are expected to participate in this annual ride benefiting student scholarships at the University of Colorado Boulder. Routes range from recreational rides to challenging mountain climbs, offering options for riders of varying abilities while showcasing some of the Front Range's scenic landscapes. Learn more at BuffaloBicycleClassic.com.