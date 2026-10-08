7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 9-11, 2026

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

Pick the perfect pumpkin at the Pumpkin Festival

Oct. 9-11

Denver Botanic Gardens' Chatfield Farms welcomes families for a weekend of pumpkins, fall activities and outdoor fun. Visitors can explore the farm, enjoy seasonal attractions and soak up Colorado's autumn scenery. Click here for more information.

Celebrate fall at FoCo Fall Fest

Oct. 9-11

FoCo Fall Fest brings live music, seasonal activities, local vendors, food and entertainment to downtown Fort Collins. The annual festival offers something for all ages while showcasing the community spirit of northern Colorado. Click here for more information.

Sample brews from across the country at the Great American Beer Festival

Oct. 10-11

One of Denver's signature annual events returns with breweries from across the United States pouring a wide range of craft beverages. Beer enthusiasts can sample new flavors, meet brewers and experience one of the industry's most anticipated gatherings. This year they’re taking things outdoors to Levitt Pavilion Denver. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Celebrate Latin culture at La Noche Latina

Saturday, Oct. 10

La Noche Latina at Stanley Marketplace features music, dance, food and cultural experiences celebrating Latino communities. Guests can shop from more than 20 Latino-owned businesses, enjoy a free salsa class. Click here for more information.

Indulge your sweet tooth at Choctoberfest

Saturday, Oct. 10

Chocolate takes center stage at Choctoberfest, which features 25,000 square feet of tastings, vendors and treats from local and regional chocolatiers, samplers and vendors. Guests can discover new flavors while supporting small businesses. Click here for more information.

Run, walk and support the cause at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sunday, Oct. 11

Run the Rocks returns to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre with a unique race experience featuring the iconic venue's roads, trails and stairs, along with live music. Participants can challenge themselves while supporting the American Lung Association and enjoying one of Colorado's most recognizable landmarks. Click here for more information, to register and to donate.

Make fall memories at Anderson Farms Fall Festival

Through Oct. 31

Anderson Farms offers a 25-acre corn maze, wagon rides to the pumpkin patch and other seasonal attractions that celebrate fall in Colorado. On the weekends, the festival features a live magician, the Pumpkin Princess and a DJ in the evenings. Click here for more information and tickets.