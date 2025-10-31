7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Denver film buffs, your time has come (through Nov. 9, at least)

The 48th Denver Film Festival begins this weekend! The 10-day film extravaganza will bring the best of this year’s cinema to the Mile High City, along with creative conversations with award-winning filmmakers. The Denver Film Festival takes place Oct. 1 through Nov. 9 at several locations around town. Check out the full schedule and buy tickets here.

2. Aurora is having a spooky celebration of their own this Halloween

Experience the ultimate Halloween festival at Town Center at Aurora’s Annual Boo & Brew Candy Crawl! There’ll be trick or treating, a Halloween costume contest, and much more. The event is for the whole family and happens Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

3. There’s still time to trick or treat with the community if you’re in Greeley!

Trick or Treat Street turns Downtown Greeley into a Halloween haven! Kids collect treats from downtown businesses, pose with Distortions Unlimited props, and join spooky activities like Spook Alley ghost tours and pumpkin painting. It’s happening Friday from 4-6 p.m. between 8th and 9th St. Plazas. More info. here.

4. Looking for the real scares? Head to Haunted Field of Screams in Thornton

Billed as Colorado’s largest haunted attraction “where terror grows fresh every year,” Haunted Field of Screams backs the famously haunted Riverdale Road in Thornton, on a massive 40-acre corn field that preys on people’s innermost fears through several haunted houses and attractions. Tickets and info. can be found here.

5. Get spooked at Boo at the Zoo in Denver this weekend!

The 41st annual Boo at the Zoo offers trick-or-treat stations, creepy crawly animal demonstrations and exciting family-friendly entertainment under the canopy of the beautiful fall foliage of Denver Zoo. It’s happening each Friday-Sunday through Halloween night. Tickets and more info. here.

6. Head to the Magic of the Jack O’ Lanters at Hudson Gardens

The Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns is a glowing trail of thousands of magnificent, hand-carved pumpkins that will delight the whole family this Halloweekend. The synchronized light show has over 70 artistic displays. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

7. Día de Muertos is Sunday, for those looking to honor the dead

Día de Muertos, which happens (technically over the weekend but is observed Sunday) celebrates our loved ones who have since passed away, and a cultural exhibit at the Denver Performing Arts Complex is coming back for its third year to denote the occasion. The Catrinas en mi Ciudad cultural art exhibit takes place Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 60 p.m. at the he Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver. It’s free of charge. More info. here