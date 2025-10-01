7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 3-5, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Hey Denver, 16th Street is having its grand reopening this weekend!

You may have not noticed if you’ve walked around the area recently, but 16th Street in downtown Denver isn’t actually fully reopened. That’s changing this weekend, though, with a day a full day of live music, giveaways, $16 deals and more! Come experience the new 16th Street from Market Street to Broadway. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with the REI Scavenger Hunt and live music at 16th & Cleveland. More info. here.

2. Leaf peeping season is still here, Colorado!

Sweater weather is finally here, and even though peak fall foliage is pretty much done in the mountains, there are other areas where colors will begin to pop off this weekend. Click here to check out the best hikes, drives and train rides around the state.

3. See some cool mural art after you’re done with Oktoberfest

If you already got leaf-peeping out of the way, take a walk around the RiNo Arts District to experience DENVER WALLS. The international mural festival is taking over 29th and Larimer streets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday. More info. here.

4. Couldn’t get enough after Oktoberfest? Head to the Cider Days Festival!

Enjoy an entertaining mix of live performances, activities, and tasty harvest treats at Cider Days in Lakewood. There will be apple pie eating contests, a baked apple baking challenge, hard cider tasting, train rides, historic demonstrations, and much more. The fun happens Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info. and tickets here.

5. Wanna go to a music festival instead? Head to the Lafayette Music Festival

Five venues, tons of music, one awesome town in Colorado: That’s what awaits you at the Lafayette Music Festival this Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. Performances include the Burroughs, Los Mocochetes, Barbara and much more. For tickets and more information, click here.

6. Corgi owners, this event in Fort Collins is for you!

The Tour de Corgi is a Corgi meet-up and carnival parade of corgis through Old Town Fort Collins, which benefits 4 Paws Pet Pantry, Colorado Corgis and Friends Rescue, Wyoming Dachshund and Corgi Rescue, and Bandit’s K9Care. It’s happening Saturday at Civic Center Park. For more info., click here.

7. Make every step count in the fight against kidney disease

The Denver Kidney Walk takes place on Sunday, Oct. 5 at Great Lawn Park in Lowry. Individuals can sign up to participate at www.kidneywalk.org/denver and create a personal fundraising page to help raise money for the cause. More than 86 cents of every dollar donated directly supports National Kidney Foundation programs and services.