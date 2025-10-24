7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 24-26, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate spooky season at the Broadway Halloween Parade in Denver this Saturday 👻

The annual Broadway Halloween Parade is back for its 7th year on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. with more than a dozen hearses, 20 hot rods, horses, ghostbusters, zombies, giant skeletons and tons of spooky creatures. The parade travels down Broadway from 5th to Alameda avenues. All attendees are encouraged to join in the fun by wearing a Halloween costume. More info. here.

2. Head to Fort Collins for Pumpkins on Parade Halloween celebration this weekend 🎃

Pumpkins on Parade is the premier family-friendly Halloween event in Fort Collins and northern Colorado. The fifth annual Pumpkins on Parade is a fun-for-all-ages celebration of Halloween and the harvest, featuring hundreds of pumpkins and gourds arranged across The Gardens in artistic displays and festive activities for the whole family. The event is candy-free, thought. It’s happening through Sunday from 5-9 p.m. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

3. Looking for the real scares? Head to Haunted Field of Screams in Thornton 👹

Billed as Colorado’s largest haunted attraction “where terror grows fresh every year,” Haunted Field of Screams backs the famously haunted Riverdale Road in Thornton, on a massive 40-acre corn field that preys on people’s innermost fears through several haunted houses and attractions. Tickets and info. can be found here.

4. Fall Into Fun in Aurora this weekend this Saturday 🍂

Aurora is celebrating all things fall with live performances by local artists such as Darling Revival Trio (a Fleetwood Mac cover band) and Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles, as well as treats from local food trucks and shopping with numerous vendors. It’s all happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to a p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center. More info. here.

5. Get lost in a corn maze not too far from Denver! 🌽

If you’re in the mood to get lost but have a good time while doing so, you’ll want to head to Fritzler Farm Park this weekend. The farm is open through Oct. 29. More info. on all the other fun things you can do while there can be found here.

6. Honor the dead during a Día de los Muertos event at Civic Center this Saturday 💀

Día de los Muertos at Civic Center will bring our community together as a collective to honor the presence of our ancestors and loved ones who have passed. This free, family-friendly event allows our community to reflect on and have a greater cultural understanding of death as a common human experience. The event is happening Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. More info. here.

7. The Harvest Hoot is happening at the Children’s Museum Denver Marsico Campus 🍁

Dress to impress in your favorite costume and join the Children’s Museum in Denver for some fabulous fall activities like Monster Carnival games, boo-tiful crafts, meet and greets with live creatures, fang-tastic fun in The Teaching Kitchen, rides on the Rocky Mountain Mini Train ($4) and so much more! Harvest Hoot ends Sunday. More info. here.