7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 23-25, 2026

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate culture and community at Día de los Muertos

Saturday, Oct. 24

Celebrate Día de los Muertos at Civic Center Park with a day that honors cultural traditions through music, dance, art, cultural activities and community remembrance. The free event invites visitors to learn about the holiday's rich history while enjoying performances, food and family-friendly experiences. Click here to learn more.

2. Find your next great read at the Whale of a Used Book Sale

Oct. 22-25

The Whale of a Used Book Sale offers thousands of gently used books, puzzles, games and more, giving readers a chance to stock up while supporting literacy and educational programs in Jefferson County. Browse a wide range of genres and hidden treasures during this multi-day community event at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Admission is $5 and prices for most items range from 50 cents to $5.50. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

3. Thousands of glowing pumpkins light up Fort Collins

Oct. 22-25

Pumpkins on Parade transforms The Gardens on Spring Creek in Fort Collins into a glowing display of carved pumpkins and illuminated autumn scenes. Visitors can stroll through festive displays while enjoying seasonal activities, entertainment and family-friendly fun. Tickets range from $8-$15. Children age four and under are free. Click here to learn more and purchase timed-entry tickets.

4. Denver Film Festival brings stories from around the world to Colorado

Oct. 22-Nov. 1

The Denver Film Festival brings filmmakers, movie enthusiasts and industry professionals together for screenings, discussions and special events. The festival showcases a diverse lineup of films from Colorado and around the world. Learn more and purchase tickets at DenverFilm.org.

5. Catch professional women’s soccer in Denver

Saturday, Oct. 24

Support Denver’s professional women's soccer team as Denver Summit FC hosts Racing Louisville FC. It’s Fan Appreciation Day and the final regular season home game of Denver Summit’s inaugural season. (If you can’t make it to the game in person, you can watch it on ION or The Spot – Denver 3.) For more information and tickets, visit DenverSummitFC.com.

6. A Colorado tradition rolls through Manitou Springs

Saturday, Oct. 24

The Emma Crawford Coffin Races return to Manitou Springs with teams racing decorated coffins down Manitou Avenue in a long-standing community tradition. The event also includes a parade, costumes and festivities inspired by local history. For more information, visit EmmaCrawford.CoffinRaces.com.

7. Hands-on fall fun for all ages awaits at Harvest Hoot

Oct. 23-25

Harvest Hoot at the Children’s Museum of Denver offers hands-on activities, seasonal crafts and opportunities for children to explore the outdoors. Families can participate in interactive experiences designed to celebrate fall through play and discovery. Family-friendly costumes are welcome. Click here to learn more.