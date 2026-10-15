7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 16-18, 2026

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The Avalanche take on the Penguins

Friday, Oct. 16

The Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena for an early-season showdown with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hockey fans can enjoy the excitement of NHL action as the Avalanche begin another campaign in pursuit of a playoff run. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

2. Explore Indigenous stories at the Shining Mountains Film Festival

Oct. 16-17

Founded by the Aspen Indigenous Foundation, this festival showcases films from Indigenous creators throughout the Americas. Screenings and discussions provide an opportunity to experience diverse perspectives and storytelling traditions through film. Click here for more information.

3. Pick a pumpkin at the Pumpkin Harvest Festival

Oct. 16-18

Four Mile Historic Park's Pumpkin Harvest Festival features pumpkin picking, seasonal activities, apple cider churros and opportunities to explore one of Denver's historic sites. Experience Four Mile’s new accessible pumpkin patch, designed with limited mobility and load bearing in mind and a Sensory Station where guests can use their sense of touch to explore history. Click here for more information and tickets.

4. Experience impactful storytelling with Tiny Beautiful Things

Oct. 16-18

Phamaly Theatre Company presents Tiny Beautiful Things, a stage adaptation based on the bestselling collection of advice columns by Cheryl Strayed. The production explores connection, compassion and the shared experiences that bring people together. More than 100 disabled actors from across the country are part of this production, intertwining video storytelling and in-person performance. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

5. Celebrate the season at Tennyson Fall Fest

Saturday, Oct. 17

Tennyson Street comes alive with live music, local vendors, food, family activities and plenty of neighborhood spirit. The annual festival offers a chance to explore one of Denver's most vibrant districts while enjoying a day of fall-themed fun. Click here for more information.

6. Walk to support breast cancer research and care at the MORE THAN PINK Walk

Saturday, Oct. 17

Komen Colorado's MORE THAN PINK Walk brings together survivors, families, supporters and advocates for a morning focused on breast cancer awareness and action. Participants can honor loved ones, celebrate resilience and support programs that serve patients across Colorado. Click here for more information, to register and to donate.

7. Join the fun at the Broadway Halloween Parade

Saturday, Oct. 17

Costumed marchers, themed floats, musicians and performers will make their way down South Broadway during one of Denver's favorite Halloween traditions. Arrive early to claim a viewing spot and enjoy an evening filled with spooky creativity and community spirit. Click here for more information.