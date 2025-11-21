7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 21-23, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The Mile High Tree lighting is happening this Friday at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus

Ring in the holiday season in Denver with the annual tree lighting ceremony of the 110-foot-tall Mile High Tree at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus. The festivities begin at 5:15 p.m. Friday. The event is free and open to all. More info. here. Want more? The Mile High Drone Shows are also returning for 41 nights of spectacular lights through New Year’s Eve.

2. Check out Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens

The flowers and plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens may be dormant in the winter months during the day, but at night during the holiday season, the Gardens come alive for Blossoms of Lights. Holiday treats and warm drinks will be available for purchase at Offshoots Café and the Hive Garden Bistro. The lights turn on Friday, Nov. 21, and will remain illuminated through Jan. 12, 2026. Tickets and info. can be found here.

3. Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 25th annual Denver Christkindlmarket has a new home on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus this holiday season and will be open daily from Friday, Nov. 21 through Dec. 23. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. Denver7’s Micah Smith will emcee the opening event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, while Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will host story time in the Festival Hall on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. More info. here.

4. Surround yourself with holiday cheer in Federal Heights for Christmas in Color

Immerse yourself in holiday cheer and watch in awe as 1.5 million Christmas lights dance around you to some of your favorite holiday tunes. The drive-through family-friendly event at Water World Park in Federal Heights is sure to become a favorite Christmas tradition. The show runs from Nov. 14 through Dec. 28. Tickets and info. can be found here.

7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 21-23, 2025

5. Switch on the Holidays in downtown Boulder this Sunday

If you still haven’t decorated your home and are putting it off until after Thanksgiving but you want to get into the Christmas spirit, then you might want to head to Boulder this Sunday for the city’s “Switch on the Holidays” festivities. Kick off the holiday season along Pearl Street Mall, Civic Area and around the Boulder County Courthouse with the annual lighting of the entire downtown area, then visit Santa afterward. The party takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More info. here.

6. Head to Estes Park for their tree lighting ceremony this Saturday

Kick off the holiday season in true mountain-town style at Estes Park’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Bond Park. There will be festive music, hot cocoa, candy canes, take-home ornament-making gifts, carolers, Santa and Mrs. Clause, carriage rides, and even a festive train ride for all ages. The event starts at 3:30 p.m. More info. here.

7. Warren Miller’s SNO-CIETY at Denver’s Paramount Theatre

Warren Miller’s SNO-CIETY is a celebration of the spirit of winter—wherever you ride and however you connect to the snow and the community around it. Get in on the party at a theater near you this fall! A showing will happen at Denver’s Paramount Theatre on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 21 and 22, at 7:30 p.m. (Friday) and 4 and 7:30 p.m. (Sunday). More info. and tickets can be found here.