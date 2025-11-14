7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 14-16, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Get in the holiday spirit with the lighting of one of the largest Christmas trees in Colorado

‘Tis the season, Colorado! What better way to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season than with the lighting of a gigantic, 55-foot Christmas tree? The Outlets at Castle Rock will be the place to be this Saturday starting at 5 p.m. as the city illuminates Colorado’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree. There will be live music, holiday shopping, a fireworks show and a special visit from Santa himself. More info. here.

2. Surround yourself with holiday cheer in Federal Heights for “Christmas in Color”

Immerse yourself in holiday cheer and watch in awe as 1.5 million Christmas lights dance around you to some of your favorite holiday tunes. The drive-through family-friendly event at Water World Park in Federal Heights is sure to become a favorite Christmas tradition. The show runs from Nov. 14 through Dec. 28. Tickets and info. can be found here.

3. In the mood for music? Go see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Ball Arena

If you’re down for a holiday concert, you might want to check out the Trans-Siberian Orchestra as they present “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” The band will be in Denver this Saturday, Nov. 15 with a showtimes at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

4. The Chiefs are coming to Broncos Country this Sunday

The Broncos face their biggest test yet against the desperate Chiefs as Kansas City tires to get back in the AFC West race, which they’ve owned for almost a decade. Will the Broncos break their winning streak? There’s only one way to find out – and it’s all happening Sunday at 2:25 p.m. Buy tickets here.

5. Brick Planet: A Magical Journey made with LEGO Bricks

Brick Planet: A magical journey made with LEGO® bricks” takes you on an imaginative journey around the world through the lens of artist Sean Kenney’s sculptures built with LEGO® bricks. It’s all happening through May 3, 2026, at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Entrance is free with museum admission. More info. here.

6. Artistic Adventures in Joy Park at Children’s Museum Denver Marsico Campus

Explore natural pigments, join us for some line dancing, create a natural portrait and more! The event takes place through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More info. here.

7. Festival de Leyendas at the MCA Denver

Step into a realm of myth, memory, and movement with Leyendas—a celebration of the timeless stories that have echoed through generations across Latin America. The performance will take place Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets and more info. here.