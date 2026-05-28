7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 29-31, 2026

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Colorado’s Outside Festival is happening this weekend at Denver’s Civic Center Park

A one-of-a-kind celebration of everything outdoors, featuring music, films, speakers, and action sports is taking over Denver’s Civic Center Park for Colorado’s Outside Festival. Death Cab For Cutie, Goth Babe, Japanese Breakfast, the Flaming Lips and more will be performing during the two-day event, happening Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $115. More info. here.

2. Fan Expo is coming to Denver this weekend and a lot of big names are coming to town

Experience the ultimate playground for comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming at Colorado's largest pop culture convention. Orland Bloom, Elijah Wood, Karl Urban, David Duchovny, Dean Norris, Linda Blair and more will be among the celebrity guests at the expo this year. There will also be cosplay, panels, workshops, and family-friendly attractions – all happening through the weekend at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets and more info. here.

3. Yoga on the Rocks is back at Red Rocks Amphitheatre starting this weekend

Experience one of the most awe-inspiring venues in the world from a different perspective: Downward dog. The 14th season of Yoga on the Rocks returns to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a Saturday morning yoga session surrounded by stunning natural rock formations starting Saturday.

4. Head to Fruita for one of Colorado’s quirkiest events – the Mike the Headless Chicken Festival

Back in 1945, a chicken named Mike that was headed to the dinner table survived the chopping block when most of its brain stem remained intact. With the help of water and grain delivered via eyedropper, the chicken was able to survive for 18 months! Of course, citizens made a festival out of the whole thing. So, this weekend, head out and enjoy a disc golf tournament, a rooster-calling contest and poultry show, and a 5K run. More info. here.

5. Take a trip to Golden for the 10th annual Goldengrass Bluegrass Weekend

New Terrain Brewing Co. is hosting the 10th annual Goldengrass Bluegrass Weekend full of music and craft beer. There will also be multiple food trucks, an ice cream truck, face painting on Saturday and Sunday and free, live music. The festival happens May 30 through June 2. More info. here.

6. Get a Taste of Korea at one of the largest Korean cultural festivals in Colorado this weekend

Join thousands of guests for one of the largest Korean cultural festivals in Colorado, featuring authentic Korean food, games, K-pop performances, K-culture activities, and unforgettable experiences over two days. It’s happening Saturday and Sunday from 2-7 p.m. at the IYF Denver Center, located at 2500 S. Sheridan Blvd. Admission is free.

7. The BMX State Championship is taking place in Eagle this Sunday

The BMX State Championship comes to Eagle, CO. Racing is open to any boy or girl who can ride a bike, ages 2 to 92. Spectators are always free at local races. ECBMX is an official sanctioned USA BMX track. Tickets and more info. here.

BONUS —

Rise and Vibe at this music festival in Durango this weekend

Rise & Vibes is a three-day roots and reggae music festival set along the banks of the Animas River near Durango. Hosted at Tico Time River Resort, the festival brings people together in a stunning river valley surrounded by red cliffs, cottonwoods, and flowing mountain water. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

NOCO Humane will hold their 35th annual Fire Hydrant 5K & Expo

The 5K will happen at Spring Canyon Park in Fort Collins from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Register here.

Whale of a Used Book Sale in Jefferson County

The Spring Whale of a Used Book Sale is one of two annual mega sales for the Jefferson County Library Foundation. The Whale Sales helps them raise funds to support early literacy programs at Jefferson County Public Library. Tens of thousands of books, CDs, DVDs, LPs, and rare/collectible items will be for sale in this much-anticipated community event, happening May 28-31 at the Jeffco Fairgrounds in Golden. More info. here.