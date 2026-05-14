7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 15-17, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The Colfax Marathon is back for another year of running fun

The Colfax Marathon weekend is back with thousands of runners expected in the two-day event, happening Saturday and Sunday. Other races like the half-marathon and the Urban 10 Mile are still available, and spots for the marathon are filling up. More info. and how to register, here.

2. Can’t get enough MJ after “Michael” at the movies? Head to a theater performance in honor of the King of Pop

“Michael” is now the highest-grossing music biopic of all time in the North American box office, but if you’ve been there-done-that and still want more MJ, head to the Buell Theatre in downtown Denver to catch a performance of the multiple Tony Award-winning musical about Michael Jackson, which runs through May 17. Tickets and more info. here.

3. The Denver Summit take on the Orlando Price this Saturday in Denver

Denver's professional women's soccer team takes on the Orlando Pride in an exciting NWSL matchup. It’s happening Saturday starting at 6:45 p.m. Tickets and more info. here.

4. Head to Grand Junction for the 5th annual Grand Valley River Fest

If you’re looking for some fun outdoors, head out to Colorado’s Western Slope for the Grand Valley River Fest, happening all day Saturday. There will be a gear swap, a rubber ducky scramble, paddle board jousting and fitness paddle contest, a community paddle, SUP Yoga, a throw bag tournament and more. More info. here.

5. Classical music fiends, the Colorado Mahler Fest in Boulder is where you’ll want to be

Head over to Bouler for a celebration of the great composer Gustav Mahler during a week-long festival that culminates in orchestral performances of one of Mahler's major symphonic works. The festival runs through Sunday. Tickets and more info. here.

6. Want more music in your life? Head to the Tico Time Bluegrass Festival in Durango

Escape to the Animas River Valley for three days of live bluegrass music, community, and outdoor fun at the 6th annual Tico Time Bluegrass Music Festival, happening all weekend long in Durango. Tickets and more info., here.

7. For the foodies out there: There’s an annual food truck festival happening in Northglenn

Enjoy a full weekend of food, music, and family fun at the annual Food Truck Carnival in Northglenn. Featuring 20+ food trucks daily, live entertainment, and carnival rides, this free community event is perfect for all ages. It’s happening all weekend long from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. More info. here.

BONUS —

Bodies: The Science Within (opening day)

Bodies: The Science Within makes its U.S. debut in Denver for a limited engagement at the Denver Pavilions. Seen by more than 5 million people worldwide, this national touring exhibition explores the human body through real, preserved human specimens. The event runs through June 28. Tickets and more info. here.

Head to the Sun Valley Viaduct Night Market in Denver

The night market is a way to celebrate this neighborhood’s cultural richness and wealth of creators within a safe and fun setting. The market will be located on the south end of Empower Field, parking lot B, under the Colfax Viaduct. It happens Saturday from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

The Gardens on Spring Creek in Fort Collins are hosting a plant sale

The Gardens on Spring Creek horticulture team is busy growing more than 38,000 plants for their Spring Plant Sale, happening Saturday and Sunday. Check out an array of native and regionally appropriate annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and hanging baskets for your garden. The event happens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Tickets and more info. here.

Check out a performance of Pulse of America, presented by the Denver Brass

Denver Brass invites you on a stirring emotional journey—honoring our heroes, uplifting the soul of a people, and igniting pride in our shared story and the enduring pulse of freedom. It’s happening Sunday from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Cherry Hills Village. Tickets and more info. here.