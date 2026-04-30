7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 1-3, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. It’s Cinco de Mayo weekend, Denver — so please, don’t tell anyone it’s Mexico’s Independence Day

It’s technically not Cinco de Mayo yet, but if you want food, drinks and Chihuahua races, a taco eating contest, a low rider car show, activities for the kiddos, artisans, crafters and much more, then head to the Cinco de Mayo Festival both Saturday and Sunday at Denver’s Civic Center Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Getting in is free, but we can’t guarantee that the foods or drink will be. Learn more here.

2. Enjoy free art this Friday during First Friday Art Walks across Denver

Come and enjoy the local art scene at Denver’s five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District. It all happens each first Friday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There is no entrance fee to the galleries, but wanting some nab some art is going to cost you.

3. Been there, done that? Head out to First Friday Jazz in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood

So you’ve looked at art across Denver’s arts districts and want a new thrill instead? Head out to First Friday Jazz along the Welton Street Corridor for live music performances from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., including acts at Spangalang Brewery, TeaLee's, and Brother Jeff's. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

4. The 25th and Final Denver Derby Party is happening at McGregor Square this Saturday

Head to McGregor Square for a historic send-off of 25 years of Derby in Denver. The hats will be bigger and the drinks will be colder as the "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports" airs on the stadium-sized 66' x 20' LED screen with three levels of indoor-outdoor balconies. It’s all happening Saturday starting at 1 p.m. Tickets and more info. here.

5. Denver Fashion Week starts this weekend, so all you fashionistas better get ready

Denver Fashion Week returns this spring with eight runway shows from May 1–9. Opening night kicks off the week-long celebration of creativity and emerging style trends. New this year is an “outerwear and athleisure fashion show,” created to reflect Colorado’s blend of fashion and function. The fashion event kicks off Friday at the Furniture Row Showroom, 5445 Bannock Street. Tickets and more info. here.

6. Love motorcycle races? Check out the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship this Saturday

High-flying motocross action comes to Denver as the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series makes a stop at Empower Field at Mile High. This family-friendly event features intense racing competition from the world's top riders. The fun begins at 4:30 p.m. Tickets and more info. here.

7. Celebrate Children’s Day at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance is partnering with the Mexican Cultural Center and many of their SCFD counterparts for the celebration of Día del Niño: Celebrating All Children. This family-friendly cultural celebration takes place throughout the zoo. It’s all happening Sunday from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Tickets and more info. here.