7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 20-22, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate Native American culture during the 50th Denver March Powwow

The modern powwow is a time for Native American peoples to come together to sing and dance, and to honor the heritage that has been passed down to them from their ancestors. The 50th Powwow is happening through Sunday starting at 10 a.m. at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. Tickets and more info. here.

2. Love cats? Head to the Colorado Cat Fest this weekend in Loveland

Colorado’s ultimate celebration of all things cat returns to the Ranch Events Complex this Saturday. From a cat video café and lounge to costume contests and a lesson in the hiss-tory of cats, there’s going to be a lot for cat lovers to do. Cat Fest Colorado is taking place starting at 11 a.m. at 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

3. Learn about exotic animals during this year’s Repticon expo

One of the largest animal expos that provide kids and adults with the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores is coming to the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds this weekend. The expo starts at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Tickets and more information can be found here.

4. Couldn’t enough of the Oscars? Head to the Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival at the Sie FilmCenter

In partnership with Colorado Dragon Boat, this four-day family-friendly festival highlights and promotes the culture, contributions, and accomplishments of Asian and Asian-Pacific American communities through film at the only all-Asian and Asian American film festival in the state. The even takes places through the whole weekend. Buy tickets here.

5. Catch a free concert in Steamboat Springs starting this Saturday

The Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert series returns to Steamboat Springs for another year. The slate of free concerts is happening through April 12. All of the concerts will be on the stage in Steamboat Square at the base of the resort beginning around 3:30 p.m. More info. here.

6. Head to Denver Zoo’s Glowing Wild exhibition

The Denver Zoo Conversation Alliance invites you to a limited-time, after-dark event that takes you on a glowing journey inspired by wildlife and conservation. Experience the glimmer of 60 illuminated scenes and 175 new larger-than-life lanterns that bring animals and their stories to light, all handcrafted by Chinese artisans. The event happens on select nights from March 13 through May 10. Tickets and more info. here.

7. Enjoy the warm temperatures with a bird walk at Chapungu Sculpture Park

It’s going to be a bit warmer than what you’d expect for this time of year folks, so head on out to Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland. The emphasis will be on wildlife habitat, bird watching and native plants. Head to 5995 Sky Pond Dr. in Loveland. The walk begins at 9 a.m. More info. and ticket information here.