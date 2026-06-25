7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 26-28, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Sashay away the stress at Denver PrideFest this weekend

PrideFest is going to a look a little different this year than years past, but the tea will be all the same! Denver PrideFest will take over 16th Street but the event is switching from a weekend celebration to a one-day festival. The fun begins with the Denver Pride 5K at Cheesman Park on Saturday, followed by the Vizzy Denver Pride Parade on Sunday. The festival will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. More info. here.

2. Head to the 24th annual Blues from the Top Music Festival in Winter Park

The 24th annual Blues From The Top Music Festival in Winter Park will celebrate all things blues and American roots music from Friday through Sunday. The lineup includes Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Los Lobos, The Wood Brothers, and more. This all-ages event takes place at the scenic Rendezvous Event Center in downtown Winter Park. Tickets and more info. here.

3. Celebrate Japanese culture at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival

The 51st annual Denver Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates the Japanese heritage and culture through live entertainment, food and drink, a marketplace, exhibits and demonstrations. It happens Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sakura Square in Denver. More info. here.

4. Want to add a furry family to the mix? Head to the Denver Dog Fair

Denver Dog Fair celebrates all things canine with fun for dog lovers – and their dogs – on Saturday June 28 at the National Western Complex. Special guests, a puppy kissing booth, more than 25 adoption booths, hourly Doggy Derby fun runs, a Furry Fashion District, Flyball games, fun contests and much more are on the agenda. Tickets and info. can be found here.

5. Step back in time and prepare to joust at the Colorado Renaissance Festival

Dress up in 16th-Century fashion (can you even call it fashion?), bring your appetite for turkey legs and get ready to joust, juggle, and be entertained by Celtic musicians and madrigal singers throughout the Realm, because the 49th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival is now underway in Larkspur. Check out some of the other things you can do while you’re there here.

6. Check out a performance of Violet at the Aurora Fox Arts Center

Winner of the Drama Critics’ Circle and Lucille Lortel Awards and later a Tony-nominated Broadway revival, Violet —with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Brian Crawley —blends American-roots, folk, and gospel into a moving story that’s captivated audiences for decades. Performances will take place through Sunday. Tickets can be found here.

7. Love gardens? Then you’ll want to head to Fort Collins this Saturday

The 43rd annual Garden Tour is a beloved community tradition that invites residents and visitors to explore some of the most beautiful private gardens across Fort Collins while supporting important local initiatives. It starts at the Old Fort Collins High School neighborhood at 8 a.m. and goes through 1 p.m. More info. here.