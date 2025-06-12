7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 13-15, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. It’s Friday the 13th. What better way to celebrate than to get spooked at a haunted house?

Prepare for the ultimate Friday the 13th scare! This haunted house experience plunges you into complete darkness, where your worst nightmares come to life with heart-pounding terror, unexpected twists, and a night full of unlucky surprises. Dare to enter, but beware, luck won’t be on your side. One weekend only—will you have what it takes to make it through? More info. and tickets can be found here.

2. Pride celebrations are underway, and they’re happening on South Pearl Street this Saturday

Denver PrideFest is still a few days away, but if you want to get the celebration started early, head to Denver’s Pride on South Pearl (Street)! It will be an action-packed Saturday full of fun and educational activities including food trucks, Pride rides, drag queen story time, and much more. More info here.

3. The Juneteenth Music Festival in Five Points is Sunday. Come hang!

Denver's Historic Five Points neighborhood will transform this Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. into a hub of entertainment and celebration in honor of Juneteenth, the day when the last of the nation’s enslaved people learned of their freedom. Denver7’s Micah Smith will emcee the mainstage and Denver7 will host its photo booth where you can meet Denver7 anchors and reporters and get your picture taken. Click here for more info.

4. Step back in time and prepare to joust at the Colorado Renaissance Festival

Dress up in 16th-Century fashion (can you even call it fashion?), bring your appetite for turkey legs and get ready to joust, juggle, and be entertained by Celtic musicians and madrigal singers throughout the Realm, because the 48th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival begins this weekend in Larkspur. Check out some of the other things you can do while you’re there here.

5. Head to downtown Greeley for free concerts during Friday Fest all summer long

Downtown Greeley is getting in the summer spirit with a series of free concerts that are happening every Friday night through Sept. 12. There will also be face painting, bubbles, balloons and more. It’s all happening at 9th St. Plaza in Downtown Greeley. More info. here.

6. Love art? Head to the Smash Fine Arts Festival in Denver’s Cherry Creek North neighborhood

Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North will be hosting its Smash Fine Arts Festival, which brings an upscale outdoor exhibit or art from national artists as well as acoustic music outdoors. Muralist Kristen Zimmerman will be creating a signature piece where patrons may add their personal touches to a painting that will be donated to Cherry Creek Arts Fest's auction in July. Proceeds from the auction help provide year-round art education programs throughout the community. More info. here.

7. Jodi’s Race for Awareness

Jodi’s Race for Awareness is the #1 fundraiser event for the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance. The race is Saturday at is happening at Denver's City Park. Denver7’s Jaclyn Allen will emcee. More info. can be found here.