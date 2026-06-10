7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 12-14, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The Clyfford Still Museum is celebrating Pride Month with a free day this Sunday

The Clyfford Still Museum is showing its appreciation of the LGBT+ community in Denver by offering free admission this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be drag story time with Gila Moonstar, a hands-on artmaking, a DJ set with Moon Magnet and more. Reserve your tickets here.

2. Step back in time and prepare to joust at the Colorado Renaissance Festival

Dress up in 16th-Century fashion (can you even call it fashion?), bring your appetite for turkey legs and get ready to joust, juggle, and be entertained by Celtic musicians and madrigal singers throughout the Realm, because the 50th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival begins this weekend in Larkspur. Check out some of the other things you can do while you’re there here.

3. Head to a performance of City Park Jazz this Saturday

The Spicy Pickles will feature singer Hannah Rodriguez-who is a four-time Downbeat Award Winner- backed by a 7-piece ensemble. The concert is Saturday from 6-8 p.m. More info. here.

4. The annual Parker Days Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary

Colorado's Parker Days Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary with live music on four stages, over 200 marketplace vendors, 25+ food vendors, carnival rides, beer gardens, artisan demonstrations, free kids’ crafts, and family fun. The festival opens at 4 p.m. on Friday with carnival rides starting at 1 p.m. Tickets and more info here.

5. Want to go on a wine tasting experience in the mountains? You’ll want to drive to Telluride

Telluride Food + Vine is the area's premier food and wine weekend, providing the ultimate epicurean experience in Colorado's most beautiful mountain location. The three-day event features tastings, dinners, and culinary experiences. Ticket and more info. can be found here.

6. Want to celebrate Pride? Head to Colorado Springs this weekend

Colorado Springs' annual downtown Pride celebration features a parade and festival. The Sunday parade wraps near Alamo Square Park at the Pioneer Museum, where a main stage and full slate of festivities keep the celebration going. More info. here.

7. Like performance theatre? Head to the Aspen Fringe Festival this Friday and Saturday

A multiple-day performance art festival highlighting the work of a featured playwright. The festival brings cutting-edge theater and performance art to the mountain town of Aspen. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

BONUS —

Jodi’s Race for Awareness

Jodi’s Race for Awareness is the #1 fundraiser event for the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance. The race is Saturday and is happening at Denver's City Park. Denver7’s Jaclyn Allen will emcee. More info. can be found here.