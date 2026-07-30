7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 30-Aug. 2, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. It’s Colorado Day, and History Colorado is going all out to celebrate our state’s birthday

History Colorado and its cultural and community partners will host the Colorado Day Community Fest this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Denver’s Golden Triangle Creative District. The free, family-friendly street festival will commemorate Colorado’s 150th anniversary of statehood, which coincides with the nation’s 250th anniversary. Festival activities will include a community pancake breakfast, live music and dance performances, a lowrider car show, artisan and Colorado Proud markets, food vendors, games and family activities. Denver7 is a proud partner of the Colorado Day Community Fest. Learn more here.

2. It’s the last weekend of the 108th Douglas County Fair and Rodeo

Whether you come for the parade, the animals, the vintage cars, the rodeo, the food, or the shopping – the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo will be the place to be this weekend. This year's highlights include The Marketplace, walk-around entertainment, mutton bustin’, 4-H/FFA exhibits including livestock, general projects and the Jr. Livestock Sale. Tickets and more info. here.

3. Haven’t been to the Colorado Renaissance Festival? This weekend will be your last chance!

Dress up in 16th-Century fashion (can you even call it fashion?), bring your appetite for turkey legs and get ready to joust, juggle, and be entertained by Celtic musicians and madrigal singers throughout the Realm, because the 49th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival is now underway in Larkspur. Check out some of the other things you can do while you’re there here.

4. Head out to Keystone for the Bluegrass & Beer Festival

Billed as the state’s longest running craft beer festival, the Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival promises a weekend of string bands and craft beer pours located throughout Keystone’s River Run Village. The festival happens Saturday and Sunday. More info. here.

5. The 142nd Larimer County Fair and Rodeo begins this weekend

Livestock, a fair, parade, music, food, a 4-H open class and rodeo? That’s what you’ll find at the Larimer County Fair this weekend, going through Aug. 4, 2026. Click here for tickets and more info.

6. Get your morning stretch at Yoga on the Lawn

Join the Levitt Pavilion in the spirit of promoting free mental and physical wellness to the community as they team up with Hineni Yoga School & Shanti Rodrigues for a free Vinyasa yoga session on the lawn. It happens Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Though the class is free, you are asked to RSVP here.

7. The 12th annual Run for the Ring happens Saturday

Run for the Ring 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run brings together Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes patients, loyal supporters, and running enthusiasts to run for the brass ring – the cure. All proceeds from this event will support the efforts and programs of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation. The race begins at 7 a.m. More info. here.