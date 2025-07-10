7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 11-13, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Check out the Colorado Black Arts Festival in Denver’s City Park

The 39th annual Colorado Back Arts Festival returns this weekend for three days of music, food and art at Denver’s City Park. Music stages will feature Brazilian, Caribbean and African drum and dance, spoken word, African roots music, and more. The best part? It’s free to attend! More info. here.

2. If you’ve got an ink itch, a festival in Denver this weekend will help with that

Alright, tattoo lovers, this one’s just for you. The Denver Tattoo Arts Festival is coming to the Colorado Convention Center with three days of artists, entertainment, special guests and more. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

3. Head to downtown Greeley for free concerts during Friday Fest all summer long

Downtown Greeley is getting in the summer spirit with a series of free concerts that are happening every Friday night through Sept. 12. There will also be face painting, bubbles, balloons and more. It’s all happening at 9th St. Plaza in Downtown Greeley. More info. here.

4. If you’re in the mood for a music festival, you might want to go to Fort Morgan

Enjoy a summer weekend outdoors with music at Glenn Miller Park in downtown Fort Morgan along with activities for the whole family! The Bobstock Music Festival features more than 20 bands on four different stages over the span of two days. There’s not only music, though – vendor booths, a beer garden, food trucks, and kids’ activities are all part of the fun. And yes, it’s free for all! More info. here.

5. Head to the mountains for Keystone’s Wine and Jazz Festival

Clink your glass for the Keystone Wine & Jazz Festival in River Run Village this Saturday and Sunday with hundreds of varietals of wines to sip and savor, local food vendors, Colorado jazz musicians and more. More info. and tickets here.

6. Step back in time and prepare to joust at the Colorado Renaissance Festival

Dress up in 16th-Century fashion (can you even call it fashion?), bring your appetite for turkey legs and get ready to joust, juggle, and be entertained by Celtic musicians and madrigal singers throughout the Realm, because the 48th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival is now underway in Larkspur. Check out some of the other things you can do while you’re there here.

7. Help protect the South Platte River by going to a music festival at Confluence Park

CROSSCURRENTS is a festival fundraiser for The Greenway Foundation, a Denver-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Since 1974 they have been leading efforts to enhance and protect the South Platte River in an effort to have a cleaner, safer, more accessible river for all. The festival is free of charge. More info. here.