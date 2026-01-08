7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 9-11, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Brush off those cowboy boots for the 120th National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

The National Western Stock Show, the nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows and a western trade show, is back to the Mile High City for the 120th year. It'll all take place until Jan. 25 at the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt Street. More info. here.

2. It’s the last weekend to enjoy Blossoms of Ligh at the Denver Botanic Gardens

The flowers and plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens come alive with vibrant, festive colors during Blossoms of Light. Holiday treats and warm drinks will be available for purchase at Offshoots Café and the Hive Garden Bistro. The event goes nightly (except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day) from 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. through Jan. 11, 2026. Ticket prices vary.

3. Looking to get out? Head to the Ice Castles in Cripple Creek or Silverthorne

If you thought we needed more ice castles in Colorado, you’re in luck because we have two this year! Head over to Cripple Creek or Silverthorne this weekend to experience the magic of Ice Castles throughout the holiday season. Tickets and info. can be found here.

4. The All In Ice Fest is happening this weekend in Ouray

If you live rock climbing but wish it was more inclusive, you might want to check out the All In Ice Fest in Ouray. The festival aims to elevate and highlight marginalized communities in ice climbing, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC); LGBTQIA2S+ individuals; and adaptive climbers. It’s happening at the Ouray Ice Park. More info. on this weekend’s event here.

5. The Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Nuggets this weekend

The Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Nuggets this Friday and Sunday. First, the Hawks will take on Denver at 7 p.m. Friday followed by the Bucks on Sunday at 6 p.m. It’s all happening at Ball Arena. Find tickets here.

6. Peeps who love the outdoors: The International Sportsmen’s Expo is here

If you love the outdoors and all it has to offer, you won’t want to miss the International Sportsmen’s Expo at the Colorado Convention Center – it’s the best opportunity to meet with Colorado’s outdoor authority. It’s all happening this weekend. Tickets and more info. here.

7. Foxy and Shmoxy: Art Detectives

Join two witty foxes who solve mysterious cases involving artworks in the galleries! Using a humorous storytelling format, Foxy and Shmoxy help young children access and experience artworks in unique ways. If you’d like to catch a performance, it happens this Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Denver Art Museum. More info. and tickets here.