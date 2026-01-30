7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The Ultimate RV Show is coming back to Denver this year

If you’re looking into getting an RV, then you’ll want to head the Colorado Convention Center through Saturday as over 300 fully staged new and used RVs will be showcased. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

2. A quirky annual tradition is taking place this weekend in Manitou Springs

It’s no secret most of us are not fond of fruitcake and would rather toss it than be subjected to another bite during the holidays. The idea wasn’t lost on the people of Manitou Springs, who in 1995 started tossing them around in downtown. The tradition continues for the 31st year this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $1 and the event takes place at Memorial Park. More info. here.

3. There’s a different kind of fest honoring Ullr this weekend in Golden

You’ve heard of Ullr Fest – the yearly celebration that pays tribute to the Norse god of snow in Breckenridge – but if you can’t wait until December to get the party started, head to Golden this Saturday for the UllrGrass Beer Festival. It’ll take place Jan. 31 1 in Parfet Park from noon to 4 p.m. More info. and tickets here.

4. Go see how massive snow sculptures are made in Breckenridge

If you’re not a skier but need an excuse to venture into the mountains this weekend, what better excuse than to see a dozen massive sculptures made entirely of snow? The 2026 International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge will be on display through Feb. 3. Info. on timed entry reservations can be found here.

5. The Denver Jewish Film Festival is happening this weekend

The Denver Jewish Film Festival brings the best of recent worldwide Jewish cinema to the metro Denver community each year. Now in its 30th year, the Denver Jewish Film Festival runs features more than 20 entertaining and educational films including documentaries, comedies, narratives and shorts. It’s all happening at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the JCC through Feb. 1. More info. here.

6. Head to the Colorado Cowboy Gathering in Golden

The Colorado Cowboy Gathering, a festival of Western music, poetry and storytelling, is happening Sunday at the Buffalo Rose in Golden. The event celebrates cowboy heritage, traditions, and entertainment. Tickets and info. can be found here.

7. The SnowDown is happening this weekend in Durango

Billed as Colorado’s premier winter celebration, the 47th annual SnowDown takes place through Feb. 1. This year’s theme is “Uniquely Colorado – then and wow.” For a list of events and ticket information, click here.