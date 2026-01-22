7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 23-25, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. It’s the last weekend of the 120th National Western Stock Show and Rodeo

The National Western Stock Show, the nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows and a western trade show, is back to the Mile High City for the 120th year. It'll all take place until Jan. 25 at the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt Street. More info. here.

2. The Broncos are one game away from heading to Super Bowl LX

Alright, Broncos Country – we’re in it to win it, amirite?! Whoa, that was cringey. Sorry. Anywho! The Broncos take on the Patriots at home this Sunday, so if you’re braving the extremely cold weather in the teens at 1 p.m. Sunday, Empower Field at Mile High is where you’ll want to be. Get tickets for the playoff here.

3. Go see how massive snow sculptures are made in Breckenridge

If you’re not a skier but need an excuse to venture into the mountains this weekend, what better excuse than to see a dozen massive sculptures made entirely of snow? The 2026 International Snow Sculpture Championships will take place in Breckenridge starting this Saturday and will be on display starting Jan. 28 through Feb. 3. Info. on timed entry reservations can be found here.

3. Check out some of the best skiers and snowboarders in the world at the X Games in Aspen

Nearly 100 of the world’s top winter athletes will descend upon Aspen this weekend to participate in the biggest snow sport event of the year. The free, three-day event allows spectators to see these athletes compete in Ski and Snowboard SuperPipe, Slopestyle, Big Air, and Knuckle Huck at Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen. Did we mention there will be live music? Check out the lineup here.

4. There’s gonna be a skijoring competition in Estes Park you won’t want to miss

You’ve heard of skiing and horse riding, but why not have both – at the same time? Skijoring is a contest in which skiers are towed at high speeds by a horse and rider team while navigating challenging courses – and it’s happening this weekend in Estes Park. For tickets and more info., click here.

5. The SnowDown is happening this weekend in Durango

Billed as Colorado’s premier winter celebration, the 47th annual SnowDown takes place from Jan. 23 to Feb. 1. This year’s theme is “Uniquely Colorado – then and wow.” For a list of events and ticket information, click here.

6. Head to the Grand FoCo Opry at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins

The Grand FoCo Opry brings Northern Colorado’s musical soul to life in a show that feels both timeless and thrillingly alive. More than a performance, Grand FoCo Opry is an experience—one where laughter rolls as easily as the melodies. It’s happening Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

7. The Simon & Garfunkel Story at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The Simon & Garfunkel Story covers the duo’s humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s, as well as their dramatic split in 1970. It’s all happening inside the Buell Theatre this weekend. More info. and tickets can be found here.