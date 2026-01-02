7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 2-4, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. ❄️ Magical Winter Nights

Denver Museum of Nature & Science invites you to a magical experience now through Jan. 4.

On the first flood, warm up with cozy fireside vibes and hot cocoa or cocktails. Head to the third floor for a winter wonderland and festive fun, including a frosted path to skate around an "ice-less" indoor skating rink, a place to enjoy an aurora borealis light show, dance at the Glacier Groove and more. Click here for more.

2. Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony 🎶

The world premiere of Parton's new symphonic concert is coming to Denver.

The show features Dolly’s songs and the stories behind them in an innovative multimedia symphonic experience featuring Dolly on screen, leading audiences in a visual-musical journey of her songs, her life, and her stories, according to the Colorado Symphony. The show is scheduled for Jan. 3-4. Click here to learn more.

3. STILLness: Meditation in the Galleries

Ready to clear your head of 2025? Join the Clyfford Still Museum and its meditation partners for quiet reflection in the galleries before the museum opens to the public. Everybody is welcome and no prior experience is needed to participate. Pre-registration is required.

This is scheduled for Jan. 3 from 9-10 a.m. Doors open at 8:50 a.m.

Click here for more information.

4. The last of the holiday events are ending across the Denver metro area. If you didn't get a chance to make it to any of these places during the hectic holiday season or you just want to go again, this weekend is your last shot.

Elitch Holidays and Hudson Holidays at Hudson Gardens & Events Center in Littleton go through Sunday, January 4.

The Trail of Lights at Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms and Denver Zoo Lights go through Monday, January 5.

5. 🏈 The Denver Broncos play the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field on Sunday, January 4, with kickoff at 2:25 p.m. This will be the first playoff game the franchise will host since January 2016.

The Denver Broncos won their first AFC West title in a decade Saturday when the Houston Texans beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-16.

6. The Colorado Mammoth play the Rochester Knighthawks at Ball Arena on Saturday, January 3, at 7 p.m. 🥍

7. There's an 80s-themed skate night at McGregor Square on Saturday, January 3, from 6 to 10 p.m. 🛼

Put on your best 80s-inspired outfits and receive 50% off your skate. Those interested can RSVP here.