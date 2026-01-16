7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 16-18, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Watch the Bills take on the Broncos in a playoff rematch this Saturday at Empower Field

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Denver Broncos during the AFC divisional round playoff game this Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. Is Denver Super Bowl-bound? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, if you’re planning to go, make sure you have your tickets first.

2. Experience the magic of Ice Castles in Cripple Creek or Silverthorne

If you thought we needed more ice castles in Colorado, you’re in luck because we have two this year! Head over to Cripple Creek or Silverthorne this weekend to experience the magic of Ice Castles. Tickets and info. can be found here.

3. Brush off those cowboy boots for the 120th National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

The National Western Stock Show, the nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows and a western trade show, is back to the Mile High City for the 120th year. It'll all take place until Jan. 25 at the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt Street. More info. here.

4. Head to the Pagosa Springs Winterfest for a celebration of all things winter

Celebrate the winter season in Pagosa Springs with a cozy bonfire, music, Battle of the Soups, Penguin Plunge, Cross Country ski activities, Sledz on Rez, and local food vendors. On Saturday and Sunday mornings, look to the skies for breathtaking hot air balloon ascensions. It’s a weekend full of warmth, flavor, and festive fun for all ages! More info. here.

5. Check out Bison Days at Number Thirty Eight

Benefiting Make-A-Wish Colorado, Bison Days is Denver's Favorite Western Fest! Billed as “the best music is at the best bar for stock show season in Denver,” live acts include Josh Gracin, Adda Boyd, Eric Paslay and more. More info. here.

6. The First Peoples Festival is happening

Experience an exceptional celebration of Indigenous culture featuring a premier Indigenous art market, captivating cultural demonstrations, live music, a ticketed gourmet meal sourced from Indigenous farms and much more during the First Peoples Festival this weekend at the Este Park Events Complex. The event is free of charge.

7. Celebrate legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in Denver

Denver’s annual Marade (march + parade), which commemorates the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. is happening Monday and starts at Denver’s City Park. The Marade, a one-of-its-kind event in the nation, will start at E. Colfax and Columbine St. just outside East High School, and those attending will them march to Civic Center Park. Colfax will be closed along this stretch for about 4 hours. The event is free to attend. More information here.