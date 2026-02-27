7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 27-March 1, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Experience a multi-cultural celebration during Arvada Winterfest

Arvada Winterfest is a free, multi-cultural outdoor celebration which highlights the variety of cultures that make up the Arvada community, allowing people to experience, learn, sample and enjoy diverse arts, culture and entertainment. The event is happening Saturday, Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info. here.

2. Take a chance on love by taking part in Cupid’s Undie Run

Every February, thousands of undie runners in cities across the U.S. come together, whether it be in-person or virtually, to support those affected by NF, a group of genetic conditions that cause tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. Saturday’s race starts at Stoney’s Bar and Grill on Lincoln St. near E. 11th Ave. The event goes from noon to 4 p.m. More info. here.

3. Check out the first annual Comfort and Comedy Festival in Golden

Broadway performers, nationally touring comedians, magic, and interactive shows will all be part of Miners Alley Performing Arts Center’s inaugural Comfort and Comedy Festival in Golden, happening now through March 8. The two-week festival features more than 20 performances across downtown Golden, with tickets starting at $35. Tickets and more info. here.

4. There’s gonna be a skijoring competition in Grand Lake

You’ve heard of skiing and horse riding, but why not have both – at the same time? Skijoring is a contest in which skiers are towed at high speeds by a horse and rider team while navigating challenging courses – and it’s happening this weekend in Grand Lake. The event, which goes through Sunday, is free for spectators. More info here.

5. Haven’t been to Ice Castles in Cripple Creek? You’ll want to go this weekend

It’s been pretty warm this winter but if you want to get a last taste of winter, head over to Cripple Creek this weekend to experience the magic of Ice Castles. This weekend will be the last of the season, so if you haven’t been, this might be the weekend to go. Tickets and info. can be found here.

6. Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Parker

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with Parker Arts this Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the PACE Center. This vibrant cultural celebration will feature traditional performances, martial arts, hands-on activities, and more, bringing the community together to celebrate the Year of the Horse. Tickets and more info. here.

7. Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge & 5K in Denver

Polar Plunge is a cold-weather fundraiser aimed at raising $726,000 to provide critical funding for nearly 21,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes. All funds raised from the Polar Plunge series support the sports, health, educational, and athlete leadership programs that our athletes enjoy for free. This weekend’s plunge will take place Sunday starting at 8 a.m. at Wash Park. Denver7’s Bradey King will emcee. More info. here.