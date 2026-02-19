7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 20-22, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The best Chinese New Year celebration in Colorado is happening Saturday

Billed as the best Chinese New Year celebration across the state, the Nathan Yip Foundation’s 2026 Chinese New Year Gala is welcoming the Year of the Horse with a vibrant evening where East meets West in the most dazzling way. Guests will experience a night filled with culture, community, and celebration, all in support of rural Colorado education. It’s all happening Saturday starting at 5 p.m. at the Denver Marriott Tech Center. Tickets and more info. here.

2. Love music? Head to Denver’s Five Points neighborhood for a full day of Jazz this Saturday

Five Points Jazz Roots is a Black History Month celebration honoring the sound, the culture, and the legacy that shaped Five Points. Head to Five Points this Saturday for a full-day jazz experience across the Welton Street Corridor, celebrating the roots of jazz and the Black artists who built this cultural movement. It takes place from noon to 12 a.m. More info. here.

3. Experience the magic of Ice Castles in Cripple Creek or Silverthorne

If you thought we needed more ice castles in Colorado, you’re in luck because we have two this year! Head over to Cripple Creek or Silverthorne this weekend to experience the magic of Ice Castles. Tickets and info. can be found here.

4. Catch the magical creations of ice sculpting artists at the Cripple Creek Ice Festival

Didn’t catch the international Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge? You’ll have your chance to experience something similar during the Cripple Creek Ice Festival, which begins Saturday and goes through Sunday, Feb. 22. This event is free and open to the public. More info. here.

5. Winterfest 2026 is bringing the Ice Climbing World Cup and Festival to Longmont this weekend

Two events this weekend will transform Longmont into a destination for thrill-seekers and winter lovers. Over 100 athletes will compete for the coveted UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup across unique ice towers, exciting routes and supreme technical challenges. But the fun doesn’t end there. WinterFest follows with local food, beer a vendor village and a kid’s zone. Tickets and more info. here.

6. Love laser shows? Then you’ll want to head to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is hosting several laser shows that’ll bring your favorite music artists to life. Whether it’s Bad Bunny, Taylor Swuirt, Billie Elish, Motown, and yes, even K-Pop Demon Hunters, these high-energy, multi-sensory experiences combine music with vibrant lighting visuals in the Planetarium done. Be warned that some light show may contain explicit language and that these shows are not suitable for guests who have sensitivities to strobes or other lighting effects. Tickets and more info. here.

7. If spring is beckoning you near, head to the Colorado Garden + Home Show

The Rocky Mountain region’s oldest, largest, and most prestigious garden and home show continues through this weekend at the Colorado Convention Center. Visit with the region’s gardening gurus and home improvement experts from over 500 booths to get smart tips to try at home, see what’s currently trending and more. Tickets and more info. here.