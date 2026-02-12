7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 13-15, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate love at the 8th annual Loveland Sweetheart Festival

Bring the family or your sweetheart for free fun in the Sweetheart City, including a day full of live ice sculpting, fire and art demonstrations, musical and dance performances on a community stage and check out the Little Miss Valentine & Little Mister Cupid Contest at the Historic Rialto Theater. The festival is happening on Saturday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. More info. here.

2. Experience the holiday with your boo at "Love Bites: A Valentine’s Haunted House"

This Valentine’s Day, fall in love with fear at Denver’s 13th Floor Haunted House. What screams “love” more than holding your date close while being chased by the fanged fiends that lurk within the dark wall of this haunted attraction? “Love Bites” is open only this weekend, starting Valentine’s Day. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

3. Catch the magical creations of ice sculpting artists at the Cripple Creek Ice Festival

Didn’t catch the international Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge? You’ll have your chance to experience something similar during the Cripple Creek Ice Festival, which begins Saturday and goes through Sunday, Feb. 22. This event is free and open to the public. More info. here.

4. In the mood for music? Head to the Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn

The Midwinter Bluegrass Festival, which has been going strong since 1986, will enthrall Coloradans once more with 15 bands that will showcase their talent to thousands of people at the recently renovated Delta Hotel by Marriott in Northglenn. The event starts Friday and goes through Sunday. Tickets range from $25-120. More info. here.

5. Have a laugh at the Telluride Comedy Festival this weekend

The 26th annual Telluride Comedy Festival at the historic Sheridan Opera House begins this Thursday and goes through Sunday. Between Locals’ Night, improv, sketch comedy and more, there will be tons to laugh out this weekend. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

6. Check out 2nd Saturdays at CSU Spur with special guest Daniel Tiger

The Colorado State University Spur campus comes alive every 2nd Saturday of the month for a day full of free, interactive, hands-on activities for the whole family to enjoy. February’s theme is “Be My Neighbor,” featuring Daniel Tiger in partnership with Rocky Mountain PBS. Learn about the power of kindness with Tiger, view a new art mural that portrays Colorado’s past, present and future agricultural history, and join Wiz Kid’s storytime. The event, which is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 pm., is free of charge. More info. here.

7. Head to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts for the Colorado New Play Summit

Head to the DCPA for the 20th annual Colorado New Play Summit, where new works are shaped in real time. Your presence and response will help fuel the creative process of some of theatre’s most exciting voices as you experience four staged readings and two fully produced Theatre Company productions: the world premieres of Cowboys and East Indians and Godspeed, both of which were featured readings at the 2024 Summit. Tickets and more info. can be found here.