7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 12-14, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Don’t feel like being outside? The Colorado Ballet presents: The Nutcracker

Join the Colorado Ballet as they take you through the magical world of “The Nutcracker,” the story of a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages battle against the evil Mouse King. The Nutcraker runs through Dec. 28 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in downtown Denver. Tickets can be found here.

2. Light up the holidays in Boulder this Saturday

Boulder is ringing in the season with floats created and decorated by local businesses, churches, schools, community groups and nonprofits. The grand finale includes an appearance by the jolly old man himself – Santa Claus! The parade route starts at 15th & Walnut streets, heads west to Broadway, north on Broadway, turns east on Spruce and finishes at 15th & Spruce. It happens Saturday at 6 p.m. More info. here.

3. Head to the Festival of Lights Parade in Brighton

The Festival of Lights Parade in Brighton will start at the intersection of N. Main and Denver streets, turn left on Bridge Street until reaching 10th Avenue, where floats will then turn right until they reach Skeel Street. It happens Saturday at 5 p.m. More info. here.

4. Sleigh the Games in Estes Park

Sleigh the Games is a new holiday weekend event in Estes Park built around three ways to play. Punch Card Games let you explore town and try challenges at your own pace. Competition Events bring the tournament style matchups where teams face off head-to-head. It is all designed to get families and friends outside, laughing, and spending time together. Ticket prices vary. More info. here.

5. Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 25th annual Denver Christkindlmarket has a new home on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus this holiday season. The market recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market. Denver7’s Danielle Kreutter will host story time in the Festival Hall on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. More info. here.

6. The 48th annual model Train Expo is happening at the Boulder County Fairgrounds

If you like trains and can’t get enough of ‘em, head to the 48th annual Model Train Expo happening this weekend at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. Tickets and more info. here.

7. Tubachristmas is happening in Fort Collins this Saturday

The 52nd TubaChristmas is inviting tuba and euphonium players to participate in one or more of the many 52nd anniversary TUBACHRISTMAS® concerts and events presented throughout the world. There are at least five events happening in Colorado within the next few weeks. More info. here.