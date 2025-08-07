7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 8-10, 2025

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Haven’t been to the fair yet? Head to Longmont for the Boulder County Fair this weekend

The Boulder County Fair start is now underway through Sunday, so if you’re in the mood for carnivals, rides, a kid’s corral and petting zoo, live music, American bull fighters, and much more, you’d want to head to the Boulder County Fairgrounds. More info. and tickets can be found here.

2. A Carnation Festival will bring food, fun and art to the whole family in Wheat Ridge

The Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival is happening this weekend at Anderson Park. There will be a parade, circus, live music, food events, car show and fine art show plus vendors, carnival rides, fireworks and more. The event is free of charge. For more information, click here.

3. Jazz fans, you’ll want to head to the mountains for some cool tunes

Ranked among the world’s most scenic music events in the country, the Telluride Jazz Festival is an event jazz aficionados will not want to miss. It happens this weekend at the Telluride Town Park. More info. and tickets can be found here.

4. Head to the Beanstalk Music & Mountains Festival if you need more music in your life

The beauty of the Rocky Mountains and the Colorado River come together in a live music experience with some of the top touring acts and musicians the jam scene has to offer in Rancho Del Reio in Bond, Colo. Magic Beans, Dogs in a Pile, Photon, Rado, and much more will be performing Thursday through Saturday. For more information, including tickets, head here.

5. The Phamaly Theatre Company presents: Pippin

Step into a world of wonder and self-discovery with one of American Theatre’s pride and joys: Pippin. This musical, from prolific writer Stephen Schwartz, follows the journey of young Pippin as he seeks happiness and fulfillment amidst a troupe of actors who may or may not have his best interests at heart. Performances start Aug. 7 and run through Aug. 25 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts’ Kilstrom Theatre. For more info. and tickets, click here.

6. The 19th annual Centennial Under the Stars festival is happening this Saturday

A community favorite event, Centennial Under the Stars is a perfect blend of summer for the whole family – enjoy the late afternoon sun and the evening stars swaying to the sounds of local live music and enjoying tasty local fare. It happens this year on Saturday from 5-9 p.m. at Centennial Center Park. More info. here.

7. The 41st annual Sculpture in the Park

Explore art, interact with creative minds, and discover captivating sculptures with your family at Sculpture in the Park in Loveland this weekend. It happens at the Benson Sculpture Garden from Friday through Sunday. More info. and tickets can be found here.