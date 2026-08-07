DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Haven’t been to the fair yet? Head to Longmont for the Boulder County Fair this weekend

The Boulder County Fair is now underway through Sunday, so if you’re in the mood for carnivals, rides, a kid’s corral and petting zoo, live music, American bull fighters, and much more, you’ll want to head to the Boulder County Fairgrounds. More info. and tickets can be found here.

7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 7-9, 2026



2. A Carnation Festival will bring food, fun and art to the whole family in Wheat Ridge

The Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival is happening this weekend at Anderson Park. There will be a parade, circus, live music, food events, car show and fine art show plus vendors, carnival rides, fireworks and more. The event is free of charge. For more information, click here.



3. Jazz fans, you’ll want to head to the mountains for some cool tunes

Ranked among the world’s most scenic music events in the country, the Telluride Jazz Festival is an event jazz aficionados will not want to miss. It happens this weekend at the Telluride Town Park. More info. and tickets can be found here.



4. Head to the Beanstalk Music & Mountains Festival if you need more music in your life

The beauty of the Rocky Mountains and the Colorado River come together in a live music experience with some of the top touring acts and musicians the jam scene has to offer in Rancho Del Reio in Bond, Colo. Magic Beans, Dogs in a Pile, Photon, Rado, and much more will be performing Thursday through Saturday. For more information, including tickets, head here.



5. The 20th annual Centennial Under the Stars festival is happening this Saturday

A community favorite event, Centennial Under the Stars is a perfect blend of summer for the whole family – enjoy the late afternoon sun and the evening stars swaying to the sounds of local live music and enjoying tasty local fare. It happens this year on Saturday from 5-9 p.m. at Centennial Center Park. More info. here.



6. The 42nd annual Sculpture in the Park

Explore art, interact with creative minds, and discover captivating sculptures with your family at Sculpture in the Park in Loveland this weekend. It happens at the Benson Sculpture Garden from Friday through Sunday. More info. and tickets can be found here.



7. Go back in time to the days of the Old West at Boom Days

Leadville Boom Days is a three-day festival and historical celebration of the Old West and the mining town’s 1880s gold and silver rush heritage. Enjoy gunslingers, burro races, contests of mining skill, and a street fair with over 100 food and craft booths. Admission is free, but some events may have fees. More info. here.

BONUS –

Celebrate the Cache la Poudre River at Poudre RiverFest

The Poudre RiverFest is a free, family-friendly festival happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that celebrates the Poudre River, promotes restoration, and educates people about this river corridor in Fort Collins, an important natural resource in the community. There is a heat advisory for the Poudre Riverfest as temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees, so plan accordingly and stay hydrated. More info. here.

In the mood for wine outdoors? Head to the Vail Wine Classic this weekend

Sip wines from the West Coast to France with 300+ wines, spirits and brews featured at the Grand Tastings. There will also be wine hikes, lifestyle events and much more. The event is now underway through Saturday. Tickets and more info. here.