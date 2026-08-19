7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 21-23, 2026

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate all things spooky and spectacular at Monster Day in Greeley

This tenth and final Monster Day brings a playful celebration of creatures, creativity and community with monster-themed activities, costumes, art and entertainment for all ages. Proceeds from the event benefit Don’t Be A Monster, a nonprofit organization that works to empower the community through kindness. Click here to learn more about Monster Day.

2. Shop local and discover creativity at the Summer Art Market

The Art Students League of Denver's Summer Art Market showcases work from local artists across a variety of mediums, including painting, ceramics, jewelry and photography. Visitors can browse and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces, meet artists and enjoy a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates Colorado's creative community. For more details or to purchase tickets, click here.

3. Jump into giant-sized fun at The Big Bounce America

The Big Bounce America features what organizers describe as the world's largest touring inflatable event, complete with massive bounce houses, obstacle courses, slides and family-friendly attractions. Guests of all ages can leap, climb and play their way through an oversized adventure designed for nonstop fun. Visit TheBigBounceAmerica.com to learn more and purchase tickets

4. Peach season shines in Palisade

The Palisade Peach Festival celebrates Colorado's iconic peach-growing region with fresh peaches, food vendors, live entertainment and community events. Visitors can sample peach-inspired treats, meet local growers and experience one of the state's sweetest summer traditions on the Western Slope. Click here for tickets and to learn more.

5. Tacos, music and margaritas take over Boulder Taco Fest

Boulder Taco Fest combines flavorful tacos, Lucha Libre wrestling, live music, margaritas and more by the creek in the heart of Boulder. Attendees can sample creations from a variety of food vendors while enjoying music, drinks and activities throughout the day. Click here for more details and tickets.

6. Magic and make-believe await at the Unicorn Festival

The Unicorn Festival offers a whimsical world filled with mythical characters, interactive experiences, colorful entertainment and family-friendly activities. Kids and adults alike can immerse themselves in a fantasy-inspired celebration complete with costumes, games and plenty of sparkle. Learn more at www.UnicornFestivalColorado.com.

7. Enjoy laughs and heart with 504: The Musical

The world premiere of 504: The Musical delivers an entertaining blend of music, storytelling and social impact — and it closes its run at the Denver Performing Arts Complex this weekend. Produced by Phamaly Theatre Company, a creative home for theatre artists with disabilities, this show offers audiences a unique and memorable theater experience. Click here for more information or to buy tickets.

